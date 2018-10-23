Peninsula sculptor Bruce Kleeberger, one of three artists featured in Stone Sculpture In Your City at White Rock’s Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery, at work on a large-scale piece. Contributed photo

Pop-Uptown gallery

The current show at the Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery in Central Plaza (15140 North Bluff Rd.) brings together professional sculptors Oliver Harwood and Jocelyne Dodier, both of Vancouver, and South Surrey stone sculptor Bruce Kleeberger.

Stone Sculpture In Your City, which continues through October, has been planned to show, demonstrate and teach White Rock residents both the delights and possibilities of the craft.

Harwood received his Bachelor of Fine Arts (sculpture) in Halifax, N.S. in 1996 and has taught and exhibited across Canada since. He currently works and teaches at Studiostone studios in Vancouver, and recently returned from a symposium and monumental sculpture demonstration and installation in St. John, N.B.

Dodier grew up in rural Quebec, where she explored her creativity using all the tools she could find in the farm workshop. While pursuing a hairdressing career, Dodier found herself inspired to pursue art through charcoal-drawing classes. Finally, she emerged as a stone sculptor during 2010. Since then, she has participated in group exhibitions, created original sculpture and taught.

Kleeberger has lived on the Peninsula for more than 25 years and practised dentistry until 2015 when he began developing his second career in stone sculpture. He is the chair of the Peninsula Carvers, has won recognition in national and international juried exhibitions and currently shows in the Fathom Stone Art Gallery in Whistler.

Peter Daniels

International ceramic artist and painter Peter Daniels will appear at Boutique Vasanji in Semiahmoo Centre Thursday (Oct. 25) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

He will be promoting, and taking orders for a new cookbook, from which a percentage of sales will be donated to Doctors Without Borders.

For more information, visit www.peterdanielsfineart.com and www.peterdanielsfineartandphotography.com

Social Justice film

The White Rock Social Justice Film Society will present the independent feature documentary Four Horsemen Friday (Oct. 26) at White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.).

The thought-provoking film examines what the makers believe are today’s ‘Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse’ – socially organized violence, debt, inequity and poverty control – and shows how they are gathering momentum, decimating communities and compromising future generations.

Admission is by donation. For more information, visit www.whitrerocksocialjusticefilmsociety.ca

Club 240

Club 240 at the Crescent Legion will present Bonnie Kilroe’s salute to living legend Cher, Friday, Oct. 26.

The versatile Kilroe’s one-woman show features all-live vocals and no less than six costume changes highlighting different stages in Cher’s multi-faceted career (see www.celebrity-imposters.com).

The show gets underway at the 2643 128 St. legion at 8 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are $25, available now at the legion, or at www.brownpapertickets.com

On Friday, Nov. 2 , at 8 p.m., the Mojo Stars will showcase their blues and soul with a rock-driven edge, in support of their latest release, Under The Influence (tickets $20 at the legion or at www.brownpapertickets.com).

And on Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., this writer’s band, Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers, will be back to play its authentic dance-band music of the 1920s and early 1930s for latter-day vamps, sheiks and flappers (tickets at the door, $20).

For more information on this and other upcoming Club 240 shows, visit www.club240.ca

Big band Halloween

The White Rock Elks Club is presenting a special Halloween dance and costume party, Big Band Spook-tacular, Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the club hall (1469 George St.).

Featured will be two big bands – the Mighty Fraser Big Band and the Golden Ears Jazz Band – plus door prizes and a costume contest.

Tickets ($15) are available online at https://bigbandspooktacular2018.eventbrite.ca

For more information, email bigbandspookdance@gmail.com or call Michelle at 778-879-7480.

Halloween Ripper

The return of the famed Halloween Ripper dance is set to rock Ocean Park Hall to the rafters on Oct. 27.

Helping to keep the energy high and the volume loud at the all-metal celebration (for 19+ only) will be female AC/DC tribute artist Bonnie Scott and the band Sister Sabbath.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at the hall (1577 128 St.).

Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 in advance, available from Dione at 604-817-1526.

Arsenic and Old Lace

Tickets are still available for the Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s brief run (Oct. 26-27) of the Halloween-appropriate comedy Arsenic and Old Lace at Surrey Arts Centre, 13750 88 Ave.

Directed by RCTC founder and artistic director Ellie King, Joseph Kesselring’s hilarious 1941 classic concerns the bizarre and haywire family of nearly-normal newspaperman Mortimer Brewster (Steven Simpson), who has just become engaged to the love of his life, Elaine (Amanda Prasow).

Sadly for Mortimer, his clan includes two sweetly homicidal aunts, Abby (Steve Weller) and Martha (Jaqueline Becher), uncle Teddy (Victor Vander Merwe), who believes he’s the late president Teddy Roosevelt, and another uncle, the frightening Jonathan (Michael Charrois), whose physiognomy, thanks to the inept plastic surgery of the shady Dr. Einstein (Kurtis Maguire), has become an accurate reflection of his inner darkness.

When Mortimer goes home to the Brewsters’ Victorian house to share his happy news, he’s confronted by family secrets he’d rather stayed buried – and is soon consumed with increasingly frantic efforts to keep the truth from Elaine and the rest of the world.

Also featured in the play are Charles Buettner (last seen in White Rock Players Club’s Ninotchka), Shaun McHale, Kyle Brogan, Jess Redmond and Rob Larsen.

Tickets are $28 from 604-501-5566, or at tickets.surrey.ca.

For more information on the show, go online to www.rctheatreco.com

Traditional jazz

Toe-tapping retro jazz is a feature at the Crescent Legion Branch’s Club 240, 2-5 p.m. on Sunday afternoons, now that the White Rock Traditional Jazz Society has begun a new season of jazz in the manner of New Orleans, Chicago and New York – with a helping of British-style Trad for good measure.

This Sunday (Oct. 28), the danceable music is by trumpeter Leigh Smith’s Maple Leaf Jazz Band.

Coming up is the Butter and Egg Band (Nov. 4) and reedman Gerry Green’s Crescent City Jazzers, featuring Jim Armstrong (Nov. 11).

The venue is located at 2643 128 St.; admission is $10 at the door (WRTJS members); $12 (non-members) and $6 (students with ID).

Harvey

The first show in the White Rock Players Club season, Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Harvey, continues until Oct. 27 at the Coast Capital Playhouse, 1532 Johnston Rd. (still very much open, in spite of the city’s continuing roadworks).

It’s directed by Cathe Busswood, assisted by Jeff Wyndham, based on notes and discussion with her late husband Mike, who was originally scheduled to direct the show, but who passed away in July.

The whimsical 1940s-era play concerns tippling bachelor Elwood P. Dowd (Eric Fortin, last seen in 2017’s award-winning The Woman In Black) who has a most unusual companion – a six-foot, one-and-a half-inch pooka (a usually-invisible spirit) in the form of a rabbit named Harvey.

When he starts introducing his friend to guests at the weekly tea party held by his sister Veta (Jane Mantle), she and her daughter Myrtle Mae (Jessie Klotz) decide it’s time that Elwood is committed to the local sanatorium.

Also featured in the cast are June Ainsworth, Jamie Ives, Dovreshin MacRae, Rosemary Schuster, Raymond Hatton, Cale Walde and Adrian Shaffer, and, in the key role of cabbie E. J. Lofgren, David Carroll.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. For tickets, call the box office at 604-536-7535.

Piano auditions

White Rock Community Orchestra, directed by Paula DeWit, is accepting registration now for Nov. 3 auditions for its upcoming 2019 Piano Extravaganza.

Auditions are to take place at Chartwell Crescent Gardens, 1222 King George Blvd. from 1-5 p.m.

Winners of the competition will perform with the orchestra at the May 2019 concert.

All ages and abilities are welcome to audition, in keeping with WRCO’s desire to help promote the talent of pianists in the community.

To arrange an audition, application forms and suggested repertoire can be found on the WRCO website at: wrco.ca.

For more, contact secretary@whiterockcommunityorchestra.org

Branch 8 Music

The White Rock Legion (Branch 8) presents bands and musical entertainers every Friday and Saturday, and Country Sunday live entertainment Sundays from 3-7 p.m., interspersed with other presentations, and specials from MacKarino’s Kitchen (open Wednesday through Sunday from noon).

Entertainment coming up includes Ronnie Scott’s Iconic Tributes Band (Thursday, Nov. 1) with a salute to Elvis and Rod Stewart.

The show is at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door. Advance tickets ($15) are available from 604-531-4308 or info@iconictributes.com. The legion is at 2290 152 St. and, on Fridays and Saturdays, is open from noon to 1 a.m.

Library art

October’s show on the art wall at White Rock Library features fanciful, colourful and always-evocative paintings by well-known local ‘whimsicalist’ painter Irena Shklover.

Also featured this month, as part of the Master Artists in the Library program, will be demonstration sessions with Linda Pearce (Oct. 24-25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Anna Kopcok (Oct. 26-27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

The library is located at 15342 Buena Vista Ave. For information and opening hours, call 604-541-2201 or visit https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/locations/WR

Blue Frog

White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios continues to provide intimate, up-close concerts with national and international acts – as well as well-known local performers.