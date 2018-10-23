Pop-Uptown gallery
The current show at the Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery in Central Plaza (15140 North Bluff Rd.) brings together professional sculptors Oliver Harwood and Jocelyne Dodier, both of Vancouver, and South Surrey stone sculptor Bruce Kleeberger.
Stone Sculpture In Your City, which continues through October, has been planned to show, demonstrate and teach White Rock residents both the delights and possibilities of the craft.
Harwood received his Bachelor of Fine Arts (sculpture) in Halifax, N.S. in 1996 and has taught and exhibited across Canada since. He currently works and teaches at Studiostone studios in Vancouver, and recently returned from a symposium and monumental sculpture demonstration and installation in St. John, N.B.
Dodier grew up in rural Quebec, where she explored her creativity using all the tools she could find in the farm workshop. While pursuing a hairdressing career, Dodier found herself inspired to pursue art through charcoal-drawing classes. Finally, she emerged as a stone sculptor during 2010. Since then, she has participated in group exhibitions, created original sculpture and taught.
Kleeberger has lived on the Peninsula for more than 25 years and practised dentistry until 2015 when he began developing his second career in stone sculpture. He is the chair of the Peninsula Carvers, has won recognition in national and international juried exhibitions and currently shows in the Fathom Stone Art Gallery in Whistler.
Peter Daniels
International ceramic artist and painter Peter Daniels will appear at Boutique Vasanji in Semiahmoo Centre Thursday (Oct. 25) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
He will be promoting, and taking orders for a new cookbook, from which a percentage of sales will be donated to Doctors Without Borders.
For more information, visit www.peterdanielsfineart.com and www.peterdanielsfineartandphotography.com
Social Justice film
The White Rock Social Justice Film Society will present the independent feature documentary Four Horsemen Friday (Oct. 26) at White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.).
The thought-provoking film examines what the makers believe are today’s ‘Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse’ – socially organized violence, debt, inequity and poverty control – and shows how they are gathering momentum, decimating communities and compromising future generations.
Admission is by donation. For more information, visit www.whitrerocksocialjusticefilmsociety.ca
Club 240
Club 240 at the Crescent Legion will present Bonnie Kilroe’s salute to living legend Cher, Friday, Oct. 26.
The versatile Kilroe’s one-woman show features all-live vocals and no less than six costume changes highlighting different stages in Cher’s multi-faceted career (see www.celebrity-imposters.com).
The show gets underway at the 2643 128 St. legion at 8 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.).
Tickets are $25, available now at the legion, or at www.brownpapertickets.com
On Friday, Nov. 2 , at 8 p.m., the Mojo Stars will showcase their blues and soul with a rock-driven edge, in support of their latest release, Under The Influence (tickets $20 at the legion or at www.brownpapertickets.com).
And on Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., this writer’s band, Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers, will be back to play its authentic dance-band music of the 1920s and early 1930s for latter-day vamps, sheiks and flappers (tickets at the door, $20).
For more information on this and other upcoming Club 240 shows, visit www.club240.ca
Big band Halloween
The White Rock Elks Club is presenting a special Halloween dance and costume party, Big Band Spook-tacular, Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the club hall (1469 George St.).
Featured will be two big bands – the Mighty Fraser Big Band and the Golden Ears Jazz Band – plus door prizes and a costume contest.
Tickets ($15) are available online at https://bigbandspooktacular2018.eventbrite.ca
For more information, email bigbandspookdance@gmail.com or call Michelle at 778-879-7480.
Halloween Ripper
The return of the famed Halloween Ripper dance is set to rock Ocean Park Hall to the rafters on Oct. 27.
Helping to keep the energy high and the volume loud at the all-metal celebration (for 19+ only) will be female AC/DC tribute artist Bonnie Scott and the band Sister Sabbath.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at the hall (1577 128 St.).
Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 in advance, available from Dione at 604-817-1526.
Arsenic and Old Lace
Tickets are still available for the Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s brief run (Oct. 26-27) of the Halloween-appropriate comedy Arsenic and Old Lace at Surrey Arts Centre, 13750 88 Ave.
Directed by RCTC founder and artistic director Ellie King, Joseph Kesselring’s hilarious 1941 classic concerns the bizarre and haywire family of nearly-normal newspaperman Mortimer Brewster (Steven Simpson), who has just become engaged to the love of his life, Elaine (Amanda Prasow).
Sadly for Mortimer, his clan includes two sweetly homicidal aunts, Abby (Steve Weller) and Martha (Jaqueline Becher), uncle Teddy (Victor Vander Merwe), who believes he’s the late president Teddy Roosevelt, and another uncle, the frightening Jonathan (Michael Charrois), whose physiognomy, thanks to the inept plastic surgery of the shady Dr. Einstein (Kurtis Maguire), has become an accurate reflection of his inner darkness.
When Mortimer goes home to the Brewsters’ Victorian house to share his happy news, he’s confronted by family secrets he’d rather stayed buried – and is soon consumed with increasingly frantic efforts to keep the truth from Elaine and the rest of the world.
Also featured in the play are Charles Buettner (last seen in White Rock Players Club’s Ninotchka), Shaun McHale, Kyle Brogan, Jess Redmond and Rob Larsen.
Tickets are $28 from 604-501-5566, or at tickets.surrey.ca.
For more information on the show, go online to www.rctheatreco.com