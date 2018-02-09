Title Shot Rumble to shake up Cloverdale Fairgrounds next Saturday

All Star Wrestling presents the Title Shot Rumble at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 17

All Star Wrestling will host the Title Shot Rumble at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Saturday, Feb. 17.

The line up is packed with hard-hitting, high-flying entertainment.

The opening contest, billed as “Battle of the Big Boys,” will see Big Daddy Dynamite Buck Lightening go toe-to-toe with Todd Quality.

Matt Xstatic will take on Shreddz in the third of a best-of-seven series. (So far, the two are tied 1–1 and neither are happy.)

Titles on the line

Green T-Shock will challenge champion Nathan Kabe for the ASW Cruiserweight title, and champion Malia Hosaka will defend the Giirls Gone Wrestling title against challenger Bad Girl Bambi Hall.

The current champion tag team of The Professional Nick Price and Hurricane Adam Ryder has gone head-to-head with the best in the Pacific Northwest and emerged as victors. But their match versus ASW Trans Canada Heavyweight champion Thunder From Jalandhar and the Lucha Underground’s Luchasaurus will push them to their limits.

The Rumble

Two men will begin the rumble and then another contestant will enter every one minute. So far, fifteen participants have announced they will join the rumble and more will be announced closer to the date.

The roster includes The Luchasaurus, Bruiser Joe, Cody Chun, King Khash, Tactical Commander Jason Cage, Christopher Ryseck, Azeem The Dream, The Great Kasaki, Alex Prestige, The Professional Nick Price, Hurricane Adam Ryder, Moondog Manson, Buzz Grogan and Odin Rex.

The winner of Saturday’s Title Shot Rumble will receive a title shot of their choosing on March 2.

The show will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Alice McKay building on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds (6050 176 Street). Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit www.vtixonline.com. General admission is $15.75 and front row seats are $21 each. For more information, call 604-710-0872.



