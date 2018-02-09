All Star Wrestling presents the Title Shot Rumble at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Saturday, Feb. 17. (Contributed)

Title Shot Rumble to shake up Cloverdale Fairgrounds next Saturday

All Star Wrestling presents the Title Shot Rumble at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 17

All Star Wrestling will host the Title Shot Rumble at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Saturday, Feb. 17.

The line up is packed with hard-hitting, high-flying entertainment.

The opening contest, billed as “Battle of the Big Boys,” will see Big Daddy Dynamite Buck Lightening go toe-to-toe with Todd Quality.

Matt Xstatic will take on Shreddz in the third of a best-of-seven series. (So far, the two are tied 1–1 and neither are happy.)

Titles on the line

Green T-Shock will challenge champion Nathan Kabe for the ASW Cruiserweight title, and champion Malia Hosaka will defend the Giirls Gone Wrestling title against challenger Bad Girl Bambi Hall.

The current champion tag team of The Professional Nick Price and Hurricane Adam Ryder has gone head-to-head with the best in the Pacific Northwest and emerged as victors. But their match versus ASW Trans Canada Heavyweight champion Thunder From Jalandhar and the Lucha Underground’s Luchasaurus will push them to their limits.

The Rumble

Two men will begin the rumble and then another contestant will enter every one minute. So far, fifteen participants have announced they will join the rumble and more will be announced closer to the date.

The roster includes The Luchasaurus, Bruiser Joe, Cody Chun, King Khash, Tactical Commander Jason Cage, Christopher Ryseck, Azeem The Dream, The Great Kasaki, Alex Prestige, The Professional Nick Price, Hurricane Adam Ryder, Moondog Manson, Buzz Grogan and Odin Rex.

The winner of Saturday’s Title Shot Rumble will receive a title shot of their choosing on March 2.

The show will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Alice McKay building on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds (6050 176 Street). Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit www.vtixonline.com. General admission is $15.75 and front row seats are $21 each. For more information, call 604-710-0872.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Debra DiGiovanni headlines Surrey comedy event celebrating Int’l Women’s Day

Just Posted

South Surrey single mother loses home, dog in fire

The only thing salvaged from the debris was a letter written to her son when he was born

Finance minister speaking in Surrey

Carole James to deliver post-budget breakfast address on Feb. 23 in Guildford

Transit cops warning riders not to carry replica guns

There were two cases this week, on Monday and Tuesday.

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

Surrey woman acquitted of drug trafficking charges

Judge found Crown failed to prove she knew about criminal operation based out of Whalley apartment

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Court rules park board lacked authority to ban whales, dolphins at Vancouver Aquarium

Aquarium’s non-profit group had challenged a bylaw amendment that banned keeping cetaceans in parks

Former Canucks player ‘Tiger’ Williams accused of sexual assault

Alleged victim reported the incidents while Williams was taking part in a morale trip to Latvia

Young men shoot viral video playing hockey on frozen B.C. lake

Five guys hike to Lindeman Lake near Chilliwack with skates, sticks and some Molson Canadian

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Wilkinson wades into war of words over wine

New Liberal leader blames B.C. premier for starting trade fight with Alberta

Canada sheds 88,000 net jobs, but sees full-time gains

Overall number was dragged down by a loss of 137,000 part-time positions

B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families

Households earning up to $30,000 pay no deductible starting next year

Most Read