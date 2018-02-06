VIDEO: Boy, 11, wins contest to sing with Hedley

The only time that Alex Di Antonio, 11, had previously performed music for a crowd was at his school’s talent show.
But the Grade 6 student of Dorothy Peacock Elementary in Langley played to a much larger audience – more than 5,000 people – on Monday night.
Alex joined the stage with the band Hedley, who was in town for a show at Abbotsford Centre, to perform the song Kiss You Inside Out.
He won the opportunity after submitting a video of himself singing Hedley’s Better Days to a contest held by KiSS Radio.
Alex, who said he’s a big Hedley fan, said the experience on Monday night was a bit of a blur.
“It was just amazing. It was nerve-racking,” he said.
Alex said he has been singing for about three or four years and playing guitar for about a year, but he’s not sure whether he’ll have a career in music.
“Maybe. We’ll have to see,” he said.
Hedley’s stop in Abbotsford was part of its 32-city Cageless tour.
