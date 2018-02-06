VIDEO: Boy, 11, wins contest to sing with Hedley

Alex Di Antonio, 11, performs with Hedley lead singer Jacob Hoggard on stage at Abbotsford Centre on Monday night.

The only time that Alex Di Antonio, 11, had previously performed music for a crowd was at his school’s talent show.

But the Grade 6 student of Dorothy Peacock Elementary in Langley played to a much larger audience – more than 5,000 people – on Monday night.

Alex joined the stage with the band Hedley, who was in town for a show at Abbotsford Centre, to perform the song Kiss You Inside Out.

He won the opportunity after submitting a video of himself singing Hedley’s Better Days to a contest held by KiSS Radio.

Alex, who said he’s a big Hedley fan, said the experience on Monday night was a bit of a blur.

“It was just amazing. It was nerve-racking,” he said.

Alex said he has been singing for about three or four years and playing guitar for about a year, but he’s not sure whether he’ll have a career in music.

“Maybe. We’ll have to see,” he said.

Hedley’s stop in Abbotsford was part of its 32-city Cageless tour.

