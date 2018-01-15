Scheming characters played by Langley actors Michael Powell (L) and Philip Hale (R) in the Langley players winter play “The Foreigner” Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Southern schemes on stage in Langley

The farce of “The Foreigner”

As Dave Williams, president of the Langley Players drama club, walks a visitor through the plot of “The Foreigner,” their new production that runs from Jan. 24 to Feb. 25, he accidentally divulges a major plot point.

It is a big twist that might spoil the experience for theatregoers were it to appear in a newspaper and a few people in the theatre actually gasp at the revelation.

Suffice it to say, it’s big.

It will not, however, spoil anything to reveal the play is about a pathologically shy young man named Charlie Baker who is overcome by anxiety whenever he meets new people.

When a friend takes him to a fishing lodge in the deep south of the U.S. for a holiday, everyone at the lodge is told that Charlie is a ‘foreigner’ who doesn’t speak any English, to help him with his anxiety.

Because the people at the lodge don’t think he understands what they’re saying, Charlie overhears many damaging revelations.

Williams says the play, first produced in 1984, resonates with modern-day issues, in particular in the U.S.

“Some of the content is really relevant today with what is happening south of the border,” Williams says.

“But this is one where good triumphs over evil.”

It is also “farcical,” and “hilariously funny” he assures the visitor.

“This is a play you will be laughing about, and talking about, long after you’ve left the theatre,” director Helen Embury, an Abbotsford resident, says.

“I was drawn to this play because of its laugh-out-loud humour, clearly recognizable character types and its timeliness.”

The producer is T.J. MacPherson, who lives in Maple Ridge.

Maple Ridge actor Paul Beckett plays Charlie Baker.

Maple Ridge actor Brian Johnston plays Charlie’s friend “Froggy” LeSueur.

Judith Betzler (who plays Betty Meeks) is from Maple Ridge.

Emily Wheeler (Catherine Simms) is from Surrey.

Shane Rochon (Ellard Simms) is from Cloverdale.

Langley actors Michael Powell plays Owen Musser, a county property inspector who has been threatening to condemn the lodge, and Philip Hale, is the Rev. David Marshall Lee, who wants to buy the lodge at a bargain price.

The original 1984 production of the The Foreigner by playwright Larry Shue, with Shue playing the part of Charlie’s friend, won two Obie Awards and two Outer Critics Circle Awards as Best New American Play and Best Off-Broadway Production.

It has been revived many times since then.

A Los Angeles Times review of a one production said the play is so frequently performed is “because it’s one of the few modern comedies that remains true to human nature despite its absurd excesses. Another reason is that it’s outrageously funny.”

The Langley version of The Foreigner is scheduled to run Thursdays to Sundays from Jan. 25 to Feb. 24 in the Langley Playhouse at 4307 200 Street in Brookswood. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Additional performances have been added on Wednesday, Feb. 14, Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for all performances except for the preview-night performances on Thursday, Jan. 25 and Friday, Jan. 26 when the ticket price drops to $10. For the two preview nights, season pass holders are entitled to bring a guest for free but must be sure to reserve for two people.

For reservations, visit www.langleyplayers.com; email reservations@langleyplayers.com; or call 604-534-7469. Patrons can buy tickets online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3192302.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations
Next story
VIDEO: Surrey gallery welcomes big, colourful Indian art on tour

Just Posted

Simulated whale rescue on White Rock beach

Training endeavour aimed to ready crews for future strandings

VIDEO: Surrey gallery welcomes big, colourful Indian art on tour

Large-scale paintings and drawings at Bear Creek Park facility starting Saturday, Jan. 20

‘Still room to grow’ for Semiahmoo team

Totems ace Surrey Fire Fighters Senior Girls Goodwill Basketball Tournament title with 76-62 win over Tweedsmuir Panthers Saturday in Cloverdale

Police look for blue Pontiac Sunfire associated with missing Surrey man

Sachdeep Dhoot has been missing since Tuesday (Jan. 9) and was last seen in Newton

Unstable soil means more studies, drawings needed for Cloverdale Arena

The added geotechnical work and designs won’t put a delay on proceedings, City says

More than 2,000 people left without power in Surrey after truck hits power pole

BC Hydro works to restore power after crash at Fraser Highway and 184th Street

Stealth work OT, come through with first win

Joel McCready nets winner, Eric Penney makes 52 saves as Vancouver knocks off Buffalo

VIDEO: Southern schemes on stage in Langley

The farce of “The Foreigner”

B.C. Liberal hopefuls begin final leadership push

Five MLAs, one outsider pitch policies to party members

Vancouver Island marijuana producer bought by Aphria in $230M deal

Aphria’s annual production forecast increases to 230,000 kgs

UPDATED: ‘Young, innocent’ teen hit during Vancouver shootout dies

15-year-old Coquitlam boy was in a car driving by the scene

Fraser Valley truck driver killed in Alberta semi truck crash

Young driver was adjusting load on side of highway to Fort McMurray

Drivers urged to slow down during Alex Fraser Bridge construction

Work crews are installing a snow removal system and movable counterflow lane

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

Most Read