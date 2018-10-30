Fifty-six people took part in the Thrill The World Surrey event held at Surrey city hall atrium on Saturday, Oct. 27. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

VIDEO: Thrill the World takes over Surrey city hall

Part of a global gathering of zombies who danced to Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” song

Fifty-six people took part in the “Thrill The World Surrey” event held at Surrey city hall atrium on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 27), as part of a global gathering of zombies who danced to Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” song.

Timed with Halloween, “Thrill the World” was launched in Toronto in 2006, and an event was held in Vancouver two years later.

For the Surrey event, details are posted at thrilltheworldsurrey.com.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Cloverdale ‘Sabrina’ set will welcome trick-or-treaters on Halloween
Next story
Festival to light up Surrey park for seven nights, starting when clocks fall back

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vessel catches fire along Surrey Fraser River waterfront

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning as a demolition crew was taking an old vessel apart

Festival to light up Surrey park for seven nights, starting when clocks fall back

Giant Lite-Brite, food trucks and more at Bear Creek Park

Best in Delta sport honoured at hall of fame gala

Nine sport champions and seven inductees were showcased during Friday night’s event

Armoured vehicle responds to weapons complaint in Cloverdale

Emergency response team called in to assist RCMP with weapons complaint

Semiahmoo Totems toppled by Magee in final of Peace Arch News Classic

Semifinal match of annual girls volleyball tournament ‘one we’ll be talking about for awhile’

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

A look at what may be Abbotsford’s most dedicated Halloween house

Mark Latten says just about everything is handmade and it takes five people seven hours to set up

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

Around the BCHL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks enjoy home ice advantage

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening within the league and around the junior A world.

Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal

Ombusperson Jay Chalke gives an update on the recommendations he made following the 2012 misfirings

Evacuation order, some alerts lifted in landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C.

Residents of more than 50 properties had been ordered to leave Oct. 7

Transgender cyclist from B.C. wins world title, backlash ensues

Victoria native Rachel McKinnon: “All the work that went into that victory, people are attributing to me being trans.’

B.C. should take ‘new approach’ to protecting endangered species: report

The province is in the works of creating first-of-its-kind laws focused on protecting the 278 at-risk species that live in B.C.

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

Bulger was found unresponsive at a U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia

Most Read

l -->