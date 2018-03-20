VSO is doing ‘Star Wars’ music while the 1977 movie plays on big screen

Three shows for the classic at iconic Orpheum Theatre this summer

Star Wars fans will fill Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre for special summer concerts orchestrated by the VSO.

For three nights in July, the symphony orchestra will play music from the original Star Wars, dubbed “A New Hope,” while the iconic film plays on a big screen, in HD.

The event is part of a “VSO at the Movies” series, with California-born Justin Freer conducting.

Show dates are from July 11 to 13 at the famous theatre on Granville Street, and tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 27 starting at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, the VSO’s Surrey Nights series continues with an April 16 concert featuring the music of Brahms and Sibelius at Bell Performing Arts Centre. Violinist Esther Yoo takes the spotlight, and Karina Canellakis conducts.

Later, on May 14, Bramwell Tovey returns to conduct the VSO in a “Beethoven and Bruckner” concert, featuring violinist Ray Chen.

For VSO concert details, visit vancouversymphony.ca or call 604-876-3434.



