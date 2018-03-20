VSO is doing ‘Star Wars’ music while the 1977 movie plays on big screen

Three shows for the classic at iconic Orpheum Theatre this summer

Star Wars fans will fill Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre for special summer concerts orchestrated by the VSO.

For three nights in July, the symphony orchestra will play music from the original Star Wars, dubbed “A New Hope,” while the iconic film plays on a big screen, in HD.

The event is part of a “VSO at the Movies” series, with California-born Justin Freer conducting.

Show dates are from July 11 to 13 at the famous theatre on Granville Street, and tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 27 starting at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, the VSO’s Surrey Nights series continues with an April 16 concert featuring the music of Brahms and Sibelius at Bell Performing Arts Centre. Violinist Esther Yoo takes the spotlight, and Karina Canellakis conducts.

Later, on May 14, Bramwell Tovey returns to conduct the VSO in a “Beethoven and Bruckner” concert, featuring violinist Ray Chen.

For VSO concert details, visit vancouversymphony.ca or call 604-876-3434.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
The art of altered books shown by Surrey artist
Next story
StarBand time at JUNOs events for Surrey student musicians

Just Posted

Auditors couldn’t tell if Fraser Health executives bought booze on taxpayers’ dime

Review from 2014 says one administrator bought Bose headphones on company credit card

Surrey’s Indoor Sprint Triathlon helps newcomers get their feet wet

Second annual TRI event at Guildford rec centre on Sunday, March 25

White Rock mayor says pier flyers ‘shameful’

Democracy Direct says it has no knowledge of posters

Police return to South Surrey scene where man died during arrest

IIO Chief Civilian Director says circumstances ‘not unfamiliar’

StarBand time at JUNOs events for Surrey student musicians

Tamanawis-trained players in multi-school wind orchestra this weekend

VIDEO: Teen girl sent to hospital after fight stemming from house party

A witness said there were dozens of teenagers screaming and arguing in the parking lot after the incident

Future princess Markle practised at Lower Mainland pistol range

‘Meg my day’ says British tabloid

B.C. climber remembered for gentle spirit, love of mountains

Marc-André Leclerc had been hearing the call of the mountains since childhood

Proposed gun bill attacked by gun owners and shooting victims

The federal government tabled the bill today in order to tighten the sale and tracking of firearms

New anti-radicalization centre in the works for B.C.

Centre aims to help ‘vulnerable individuals of the path to radicalization’ before they turn to crime

B.C. bravery, public service honoured by Governor General Julie Payette

UVic basketball coach Kathryn Shields inducted into Order of Canada

VSO is doing ‘Star Wars’ music while the 1977 movie plays on big screen

Three shows for the classic at iconic Orpheum Theatre this summer

Sea lion with rope wrapped around neck saved by Vancouver Aquarium

Steller sea lions are a species of special concern and some populations are endangered in parts of Alaska

B.C. can learn from Washington’s wine industry growth

Winery owner cites importance of industry collaboration

Most Read

l -->