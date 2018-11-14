A poster for Naked Stage theatre company’s production of “Waiting for the Parade.”

‘Waiting for the Parade’ readings by Surrey’s Naked Stage company

Three performances in Newton this weekend

Post-Remembrance Day readings of Waiting for the Parade will be staged at Newton Cultural Centre this weekend.

Surrey’s Naked Stage theatre company presents three “reader’s theatre” performances of John Murrell’s script, set in Calgary during the Second World War.

It’s the story of five women, left behind while their husbands and sons go to war, who do their part to serve the war effort at home while learning to “keep smiling through.”

Show times are Friday (Nov. 16) at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., at 13530 72nd Ave. Tickets are $15 at waiting.brownpapertickets.com, or at the door.

“This production was selected to honour Remembrance Day and those souls that helped make Canada the country we are proud of,” the theatre company says in a Facebook post.

• RELATED STORY: Theatre/music lovers bring 'Naked Stage' to Newton Cultural Centre, from June 2016.

For Naked Stage productions, only scripts and chairs are required for the actors – no costumes or sets needed. A lit “naked” stage serves as a sort of blank canvas for the actors to do their thing. The company was launched in the fall of 2016.


