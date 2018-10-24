WATCH: Explosions and superheroes at Surrey Civic Plaza for ‘crossover’ TV series shoot

Some superheroes went to work on the plaza outside Surrey city hall this week.
Caped DC Comics characters from The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl filmed scenes there on Monday and Tuesday, for a “crossover” show Elseworlds produced for The CW network.
The action included special stunts, pyrotechnics, moving vehicles and a large number of background performers, according to a “Notice of Filming” sent to neighbours in the area.
“The special pyrotechnic effects will be loud bangs that will happen roughly 12 times per shooting day,” warned the notice, dated Oct. 17.
On Tuesday, the Twitter account What’s Filming was filled with photos and videos of the action at Surrey Civic Plaza.
lmao imagine looking out the window of your library while you're studying and then you see this happening @yvrshoots pic.twitter.com/C1CrsUmZFG
— chia (@ArchiaNatividad) October 24, 2018
Oh god it was a good day😍@WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/K3Yk3WQEW8
— Mr.A-Z. miss getting killed by flo and chy😩 (@Iridescent_Anny) October 24, 2018
@WhatsFilming saw Tyler Hoechlin & Elisabeth Tulloch on set pic.twitter.com/lnz78JNJGc
— Adam Davies (@AdamakaChewie) October 24, 2018
Superman lounging on a Central City taxi! @tylerhoechlin #supergirl #arrow #theflash crossover #Elseworlds @yvrshoots @WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/4XLQZlVXdF
— Changing Channels #VanCon (@ChangingChanne1) October 24, 2018
They are like fashion show runway models🤣@WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/5cNrcN85V6
— Mr.A-Z. miss getting killed by flo and chy😩 (@Iridescent_Anny) October 23, 2018
The rumors are true, Louis Lane has Thor's hammer😱@WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/4f8XXr6BKt
— Mr.A-Z. miss getting killed by flo and chy😩 (@Iridescent_Anny) October 23, 2018
Stephen Amell and Tyler Hoechlin on set. My poor heart!!! #Supergirl #Arrow @WhatsFilming @olv pic.twitter.com/UdqCUsZJtm
— Tania-Peyton (@TaniaPeyton) October 23, 2018
Tyler Hoechlin really does look nice in tights on set this morning #supergirl #arrow @WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/FU5s3HgNnr
— Tania-Peyton (@TaniaPeyton) October 23, 2018
Close up of the #CCMetro bus for @TheCWSupergirl filming at @DowntownSurrey maybe a ex @TransLink it’s a @newflyer @WhatsFilming @sry604 #D40LF pic.twitter.com/0GPj9XUKkt
— STREETSOFVANCOUVER (@AspiringMedia) October 23, 2018
According to a separate notice from producers of the show, filming will be done outside Gate C of BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Tuesday, Oct. 30, for “stunt fighting sequences” from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.