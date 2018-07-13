WATCH: New ‘Dive Bar’ video from Cloverdale-bound Gord Bamford

Country artist among many performing at annual Gone Country concert on July 21

Gord Bamford in the new video for his song “Dive Bar,” filmed by Surrey-based director Stephano Barberis. (photo: youtube.com)

Country musician Gord Bamford has released a new video a week in advance of his concert date in Cloverdale.

His “Dive Bar” clip, posted to Youtube on Thursday, is for the fourth single from Bamford’s eighth studio album, Neon Smoke.

The video was directed by Surrey resident Stephano Barberis, who on Wednesday (July 11) was nominated for a Canadian Country Music Association award for Video Director of the Year.

Bamford is the headliner for this year’s Gone Country benefit concert, set for Saturday, July 21 at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre. The annual event raises money for cancer-related causes.

Bamford’s other recent singles include “Livin’ On Summertime,” “Neon Smoke” and “Ain’t It Grand.”

The “Dive Bar” video is launched to coincide with a new social media engagement campaign in which fans will tell Bamford their favourite local drinking establishment — the kind of places he played when he first started his career in music.

“We’re really looking forward to hear from fans where they hang out and enjoy live country music…and perhaps I may even go and play a few of these?” Bamford said in a release.

Neon Smoke was released in January and follows 2016’s Tin Roof, winner of the 2016 CCMA Album of The Year and nominated for the 2016 JUNO “Country Album of The Year” award.

Bamford’s B.C. concert dates this month include Gone Country in Cloverdale, the O.K. Corral in Kelowna (July 22), the Nanaimo Bathtub Festival (July 20) and a date at Kamloops’ Riverside Park (July 25).

In Cloverdale, Bamford will share the stage with The Washboard Union, Karen Lee Batten, Rollin’ Trainwreck, The Tumblin’ Dice, Andrew Christopher, Jesse Allen Harris and JR-FM DJ Jaxon Hawks, in another “Here for the Cure” benefit concert that has a goal in 2018 of raising $580,000 for the Canuck Place Children’s Hospice in Abbotsford.

Meanwhile, Surrey resident Mike Sanyshyn is also nominated for a Canadian Country Music Association award, for Fiddle Player of the Year. Award winners will be announced during the CCMAs on Sept. 9 in Hamilton.



