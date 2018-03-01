Felicty Homes, artist in residence at Glass House Estate Winery, will once again be displaying work at the West Fine Art Show. The show returns to Langley March 9-11 at Yorkson Creek Middle School. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times.

West Fine Art Show joins fight against youth homelessness

Prestigious exhibition returns to Langley to raise money for Langley School District Foundation

The West Fine Art Show returns to Langley next weekend, but with a bit of a different flair.

For the first time, the high end art exhibition’s early spring edition will be held at a local school as part of a fundraiser for the Langley School District Foundation and their work with youth homelessness initiatives.

The popular show was last held at the Glass House Estate Winery in southern Langley in September.

READ MORE: Fine art show brings best of the west to Langley

Join 22 of Western Canada’s top artists March 9-11 at Yorkson Creek Middle School, 20686 84 Ave., for one of B.C.’s largest and most prestigious shows.

On display will be work from Langley artists Brian Croft, Joyce Trygg, Bryan Coombes, Gaye Adams, Felicity Holmes, Suzanne Erickson, Drew Keilback, Patricia Falck, Judy Vanderveen and Gwen Murphy.

Other artists include Terry Isaac (Penticton), Ken Nash (Coquitlam), Neil Hamelin (Maple Ridge), Emily Lozeron (Grande Prairie, Alta.), Patricia Banks (Nanaimo), Anita Klein (Cloverdale), Debra Gow (Cloverdale), Howard Cobb (Calgary, Alta.), Gale More O’Ferral (Vancouver), Louise Nicholson (North Vancouver), Heidi Lambert (Maple Ridge) and Beverley Biddulph (White Rock).

The show will run March 9 from 7 to 9 p.m., March 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and March 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A portion of all art sales will be directed to the Langley School District Foundation. Admission and parking are free.

For more details, visit www.westart.ca.


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
North Delta happenings: week of March 1
Next story
Surrey hosting western-themed public skates this weekend

Just Posted

Surrey motel being transformed into sanctuary to help heal vulnerable women

Facility on King George Boulevard will be named after teen who died in tent

Cloverdale ‘Birth Fair’ to bring in expert advice for new and expecting parents

The Birth Fair will return to Cloverdale Agriplex on March 3 and 4

Metro support vital to plan for South Surrey’s Hazelmere Valley

Regional public hearing to be set following draft amendment bylaw

White Rock apologizes for not being able to save ‘Empress Tree’ in Memorial Park

City says shallow roots extended further than expected.

Charge laid in Surrey bus assault

Police say attack was unprovoked

Teen shooting survivors ‘need to know they’re making a difference’

Peace Arch anti-gun rally to be repeated March 14 at South Surrey border

WHL Rookie of the Month Bowen Byram, 16, a Giant on Vancouver’s blue-line

Barely old enough to drive, young rearguard already a Western Hockey League force

Jail sentence for Indigenous woman seems wrong: B.C. judge

24-year-old woman gets four years behind bars for manslaughter

Seattle NHL group says it got over 25,000 deposits for season tickets

Oak View Group said it hit initial goal of 10,000 deposits in 12 minutes

Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla

Three semi-trucks and at least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 5 near Kamloops

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

BC WHL player signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season, Kole Lind, signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

B.C. filmmaker brings life with autistic son to the small screen

Hundreds of hours of home video, turned documentary, to air on major network this month

BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read

l -->