West Fine Art Show joins fight against youth homelessness

Prestigious exhibition returns to Langley to raise money for Langley School District Foundation

Felicty Homes, artist in residence at Glass House Estate Winery, will once again be displaying work at the West Fine Art Show. The show returns to Langley March 9-11 at Yorkson Creek Middle School. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times.

The West Fine Art Show returns to Langley next weekend, but with a bit of a different flair.

For the first time, the high end art exhibition’s early spring edition will be held at a local school as part of a fundraiser for the Langley School District Foundation and their work with youth homelessness initiatives.

The popular show was last held at the Glass House Estate Winery in southern Langley in September.

Join 22 of Western Canada’s top artists March 9-11 at Yorkson Creek Middle School, 20686 84 Ave., for one of B.C.’s largest and most prestigious shows.

On display will be work from Langley artists Brian Croft, Joyce Trygg, Bryan Coombes, Gaye Adams, Felicity Holmes, Suzanne Erickson, Drew Keilback, Patricia Falck, Judy Vanderveen and Gwen Murphy.

Other artists include Terry Isaac (Penticton), Ken Nash (Coquitlam), Neil Hamelin (Maple Ridge), Emily Lozeron (Grande Prairie, Alta.), Patricia Banks (Nanaimo), Anita Klein (Cloverdale), Debra Gow (Cloverdale), Howard Cobb (Calgary, Alta.), Gale More O’Ferral (Vancouver), Louise Nicholson (North Vancouver), Heidi Lambert (Maple Ridge) and Beverley Biddulph (White Rock).

The show will run March 9 from 7 to 9 p.m., March 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and March 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A portion of all art sales will be directed to the Langley School District Foundation. Admission and parking are free.

For more details, visit www.westart.ca.