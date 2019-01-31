(Museum of Surrey)

Where to celebrate the lunar new year in Cloverdale next weekend

Museum of Surrey, lantern festival to host events

Cloverdale will be host to two different lunar new year celebrations next weekend.

The Art of Lights lantern festival is planning a Chinese New Year Celebration for Friday, Feb. 8 and Saturday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

The Art of Lights lantern festival opened on Friday, Dec. 14 in Cloverdale, more than two months after it was scheduled to debut.
The Art of Lights lantern festival opened on Friday, Dec. 14 in Cloverdale, more than two months after it was scheduled to debut.

Samantha Anderson

According to organizers, the evening will include “Chinese performances,” vendors and activities throughout Bill Reid Millennium Park, located at 17726 62 Ave. on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

The two-day celebration will lead up to the festival’s final day on Sunday, Feb. 10. For more event information, visit artoflights.org.

The Museum of Surrey will host a lunar new year celebration in partnership with the Chinese Village Club on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event will include festive cuisine, dragon and lion dances, and the opportunity to learn Chinese calligraphy.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Avenue. For more information on the event, call 604-592-6956 or visit surrey.ca/museum.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
North Delta happening: week of Jan. 31

Just Posted

Arrest warrant issued for Anhad Virk in connection to Surrey stabbing

Surrey RCMP say Virk, 21, has been charged after a ‘targeted’ stabbing in Newton last year

Freezing temperatures, and possible snow, headed for the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says a cold air system will head through B.C., starting in the central interior

City initiative aims to kick-start a North Delta business association

In the past, numerous attempts to create an association have failed, but staff are optmistic

Safe Surrey Coalition council members a no-show at forum on city’s policing future

Council’s plan to replace RCMP city police force came under scrutiny at Surrey Board of Trade forum

Canucks’ business boss works the bench with minor hockey team in Surrey

NHL team’s chief executive, Trent Carroll, gets pro tips for Bantam squad he helps coach

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff

Fraudsters posing as company representatives are asking for credit card information

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

B.C. police dog helps in arrest of suspect found hiding in bushes

30-year-old woman from Campbell River arrested in Nanaimo

Post-Nanaimo, Andrew Wilkinson talks B.C. Liberal renewal

At least three current MLAs not running in next election

Feds paid on high end for Trans Mountain pipeline, spending watchdog says

he government bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan in August

Organ donation saves record 502 lives last year in B.C.

B.C. has set a new record with 122 deceased donors and 100 living donors.

Spending on B.C.’s public schools up 11%, study says

Per-student costs were $11,656 in the 2016-17 school year, think tank says

Crown wants truck driver sentenced to 10 years in Broncos crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving

Most Read

l -->