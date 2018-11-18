Alzheimer’s Society launches helpline

Alzheimer Society of BC has launched a provincial dementia helpline.

The toll-free phone line, co-ordinated by First Link, is for anyone who lives with dementia or is a care partner to someone who does. It’s also available for people concerned about their memory or any member of the public who would like to learn more.

“Someone might call in because they’re starting to see changes in themselves or someone close to them or want to learn more about the warning signs and how to get a diagnosis,” said Avalon Tournier, support and education co-ordinator for Alzheimer Society of BC.’s South Fraser Resource Centre.

“Most callers are caregivers who need to know who to call or where to turn; we guide them towards services that will help them build the skills and confidence to live with dementia.”

South Surrey and White Rock residents who call the helpline will be connected to the services offered through the Alzheimer Society of BC, including dementia support, support groups, community resources and education workshops.

Residents concerned about dementia can call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 or visit alzheimerbc.org.