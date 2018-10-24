Photo submitted

Chilling seance coming to Delta this weekend

‘Theatre of the Dead’ is based off the true story of a cult operating on the West Coast in the 1920s

Delta residents are invited to entertain the occult this Halloween at Ladner’s Theatre of the Dead.

Theatre of the Dead: the Haunting at the Hundred Year Old Hall is based off the true story of a cult operating on the West Coast in the 1920s. According to legend, 13 members of the Delta chapter entered Burns Bog one rainy October night and disappeared — never to be seen again.

The Theatre of the Dead will attempt to investigate the mass disappearance, with direction from award-winning entertainers Jordan Vo, Madame Zula (Care Elise) and Rob Teszka. Audience members will recreate a rediscovered ritual and attempt to contact the disappeared cult members in an intimate seance.

RELATED: Magical couple sweeps Fraser Valley competition

“It’s not for the faint of heart,” Elise warned. “Reading through the source material to write the show was chilling.”

The seance will be held at the Oddfellows Hall (5425 Ladner Trunk Road) and will have five sittings: Friday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., as well as Saturday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Audience members can choose to purchase tickets at a seance table ($35) for an intimate experience, or in the gallery ($15) to be a safer distance from the action.

Seating is extremely limited, and tickets are only available in advance. Tickets are available through Brown Paper Tickets at hauntedtheatre.brownpapertickets.com.

The show is only for people ages 14 and up, as it contains mature themes and frightening situations. People below the age of majority are required to have adult supervision.


