Cloverdale ‘Sabrina’ set will welcome trick-or-treaters on Halloween

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ crew will hand out candy from 4 to 8 p.m.

Cast and crew were on set at ‘Cerberus Books’ on Oct. 30, filming scenes for ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’ (Samantha Anderson)

Lights, candy, action!

The Cloverdale set of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween night from 4 to 8 p.m.

All are welcome to trick or treat at Cerberus Books (5657 176 Street), a store in downtown Cloverdale the film production has rented out as they film a second season of the Netflix show. The first season debuted on Netflix on Oct. 26.

The storefront will be suitably spooky for the occasion. The crew has had skeletons and eerie creatures stationed in the windows since they moved the production in earlier this year, but to add an extra bit of Halloween ambiance, they will have lights and smoke machines set up.

After trick-or-treaters stock up on candy and Sabrina-themed items, they can go across the street to Republica Coffee Roasters (5674 176 Street) for free hot cocoa.



