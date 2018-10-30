Cloverdale singer-songwriter will debut ‘Unbreakable’ EP at The Flamingo

Pop singer Emily Williams has been performing across B.C. since she was 9 years old

Emily Williams will debut her new EP ‘Unbreakable’ at a Nov. 9 launch event at The Flamingo. (Facebook / @EmilysNoise)

Cloverdale singer-songwriter Emily Williams will debut her first EP at an upcoming performance at The Flamingo.

Williams has been performing in venues across the province since she was 9 years old. Now, at 24, she’s celebrating the release of her EP Unbreakable with a Nov. 9 launch event.

Emily Williams performs Mirror Mirror, an original song, on her YouTube channel @emilysnoise.

Organizers of her debut event said that Unbreakable is evidence of Williams’ advocacy for mental health issues. Her songwriting references her struggle with mental health, reflecting on her own experiences in order to reach out and connect with audiences.

“Letting my lyrics and melodies touch audiences in ways that even I couldn’t have predicted has been an incredible and humbling experience,” said Williams in a press release.

The tracks feature guitar and vocals by Williams, and local musician Graham Gomez recorded, produced and mastered the EP.

The debut show will take place at the Redbird Room at The Flamingo Events Centre (10768 King George Blvd) on Friday, Nov. 9. Special guests Esteva and Ashely Pater will open the event. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at showpass.com.



