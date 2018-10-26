Rangoli designs are worked on by a number of different people at the 2017 Diwali celebration at North Delta Rec Centre. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Diwali festival returns to North Delta Recreation Centre

The free event will allow residents to celebrate the festival of lights with crafts and performances

This November, North Delta will be home to the city’s fourth annual festival of lights.

The annual Diwali festival, taking place this year at the North Delta Recreation Centre on Nov. 3, is an opportunity for residents to celebrate the Hindu festival, and learn a little more about the traditions associated with it.

Last year, the event only saw around 60 people attend — a much lower number than the organizers had been hoping for.

To help bring up the numbers for this year’s event, the Diwali festival will see a few changes — although many favourite activities will be returning to the rec centre.

Arts and crafts were a big hit in past years, especially painting diyas, a small oil lamp used in festivals like Diwali. Those crafts will be returning for the 2018 festival, as will the food offerings: sweets, chai tea and samosas are sure to be on the menu.

Back again for 2018 are dance performances, this year with the Shan-E-Punjab Arts Club doing two seven-minute performances and one workshop over the course of the event. The Surrey-based dance school focuses on Bhangra and Giddha dance styles, and has won awards in competitions across North America.

New this year will be a turban tying workshop, for anyone who wants to learn more about the process.

This year will also feature a new partnership between the City of Delta and the George Mackie Library. According to parks, recreation and culture programmer Lisa Doepker, the Diwali festival is meant to be a community event and the library is excellent at “promoting and reaching another audience.”

The hope is that, with the library’s help, the Diwali festival could see a couple hundred attendees ready to celebrate and explore the festival of lights.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3. Admission is free.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

South Asian Arts taught three banghra workshops at the Diwali festival on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (Grace Kennedy)

Previous story
ROTARY ROUNDUP: Polio-eradication efforts a success for clubs

Just Posted

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

South Surrey resident Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

UPDATE: Surrey top cop no longer mum on McCallum’s vow to nix RCMP contract

McCallum said he will initiate the process on his first council meeting, which will be Nov. 19

Young woman charged in Surrey crash that killed Travis Selje, 17

Rituraj Kaur Grewal to appear in court on Nov. 13 in crash that killed young star soccer player

Diwali festival returns to North Delta Recreation Centre

The free event will allow residents to celebrate the festival of lights with crafts and performances

Surrey man guards the Queen – just like his grandpa did

At Windsor Castle, Matthew Kvist performed public duties in his first trip to the U.K.

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman murders

Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion and persist to this day

John Ziegler, 4th president of NHL, dies at 84

Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known

Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare

Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida

B.C. city trustee resigns after being accused of inappropriate behaviour

Several women come forward to complain about Hornby Island trustee Tony Law

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos

Those who do not display valid decals confirming they have passed a safety inspection will now face a $318 fine

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

Gondola axed between Burrard Inlet and North Shore

Instead, three new tow trucks will monitor traffic on the Lions Gate, Ironworkers Memorial bridges

Most Read

l -->