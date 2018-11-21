Filipino Fest at Museum of Surrey draws a crowd

More than 1,500 visitors came to the Museum of Surrey on Saturday, Nov. 17, to attend Filipino Fest. (Photo courtesy of Museum of Surrey)

Filipino Fest brought a crowd to the Museum of Surrey last Saturday, Nov. 17.

More than 1,500 Surrey residents and visitors came to the museum for the festival to watch tinikling, a traditional Phillippine folk dance in which two people tap and slide bamboo poles on the ground as dancers step between them, as well as a northern indigenous dance performance.

There were two Tagalog storytelling sessions, Filipino song performances, textile displays and food.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter