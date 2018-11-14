Fluterrific returning to North Delta Rec Centre

The annual flute concert will showcase music from all genres on Sunday, Nov. 18

North Delta’s local flute ensemble is coming back to the North Delta Recreation Centre for its fifth annual concert on Sunday, Nov. 18.

“There just isn’t a whole lot of stuff that people can say is ours in North Delta,” said Michelle Carlisle, a flutist and leader of the seven-piece troupe Fluterrific. At least half the musicians in the ensemble work or live in North Delta.

The concert, “An Afternoon of Flute Music,” is co-sponsored by the City of Delta and is an opportunity for the local musicians to showcase music that everyone can enjoy in an unusual coupling of instruments.

The ensemble will feature all members of the flute family: the tiny piccolo, the traditional flute, the lower alto flute and what Carlisle jokingly calls “the elusive bass flute.”

On those instruments the musicians will perform pieces from a number of genres, including a Celtic song, a Latin tune, a Broadway hit and, of course, some classical music.

“As a classically-trained musician, I went to a lot of concerts — and I loved them — that were all classical based,” Carlisle said. “But in a way, I feel now as a performer and entertainer, you’ve got to reach a wide range of people.”

“There’s always going to be a treat in there for everybody,” she said. “People have come away from the shows saying, almost in a surprised voice, ‘I recognized a whole bunch of those songs.’”

Each year also features a “surprise,” Carlisle said, although she didn’t share what’s in store for this year. In 2017, the group performed a sing-a-long version of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and in 2016, they dressed as pirates for a drunken sailor tune.

In 2019, the group will be moving to the new North Delta Arts Centre, which has been under construction since last November. But the North Delta Recreation Centre, which is Fluterrific’s temporary concert home while the group waits for a replacement for the Firehall Centre for the Arts, has been more than satisfactory.

“This has turned out to be not just ‘oh well, we’ll just manage in this facility until the next one comes along,’” Carlisle said. “As a matter of fact, it’s quite nice.”

“I was afraid this hall, being bigger, would be a problem,” she said. “But as a matter of fact, the acoustics are fabulous, even with people in there.”

RELATED: Fluterrific finds new home for fourth annual concert

Last year was the first time Fluterrific had performed in the North Delta Recreation Centre, and managed to sell-out the space, with late-comers having to be turned away at the door.

This year, the concert will once again be at the North Delta Rec Centre, starting at 2 p.m. The concert will feature two 40-minute sets and an intermission.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 by calling the Delta Parks and Recreation Department at 604-952-3000. Any unsold tickets will be available at the door. Children 10 and under get in free.

Complimentary coffee and tea will be available at intermission, while other snacks will be available for purchase at the Delta Mocha House inside the rec centre.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter