GUIDE: Christmas markets and craft fairs in Delta

Looking for the perfect locally-made artisanal gift this holiday season? Here’s where to find it.

‘Tis the season for craft fairs and artisan markets, and Delta certainly has it’s share. Check out the list below to find a market near you.

Nov. 15:

• Ladner Village Christmas Open Houses (various locations, Ladner), 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Come start the Christmas season with the Ladner Village Christmas Open Houses, hosted by the Ladner BIA. There will be in-store specials, door prizes, refreshments and more. Participating businesses are Brass Eagle Tattoo Company, Delta Carpets & Floor Design, Elite Repeat, Fancy This Gifts, The Flower Shop in the Village, Hygge Bath, Lara Cuisine Cafe Bistro & Catering Turkish Food, Lawlor Goldsmith Shoppe, Muddy River Landing, South Coast Casuals, South Delta Heels Company, The Blue Door Interiors, Vinca’s Kitchen and West Coast Seeds.

Nov. 16:

• Annieville Elementary School Christmas Market (9240 112 St., North Delta), 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. — The market will feature several vendors, a photo booth, a silent auction, raffle draws, a lollipop pull and a bake walk.

Nov. 17:

• Crossroads United Church Annual Christmas Decor & More Sale (7655 Scott Rd., North Delta), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Crossroads’ annual sale of gently used holiday-themed items, lights, trees, collectibles, ornaments, baked goods, soup jars, and “all things Christmas.” Features a tea room, a simple lunch for sale and photos with Santa.

• Sunshine Hills Elementary Gift Fair (11285 Bond Ave., North Delta), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Come to the school’s gymnasium for this annual gift fair.

• Brooke Elementary Christmas Market (8718 Delwood Dr., North Delta), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Enjoy this winter market and gift basket raffle.

• Christmas Market At The Farm (Emma Lea Farms, 2727 Westham Island Rd., Westham Island), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Come out and shop all the local artisan vendor products and food. Organizers have curated a collection of local products they love and want to share with you. Check out their Instagram (@marketatthefarm) for fun contests leading up to the event as well as more details on what all is going to be available that day. Emma’s Ice Cream Shoppe will be open and have ice cream treats, smoothies, hot dogs, homemade chili, fresh baked treats, hot chocolate and apple cider. Enjoy s’mores by the wood burning fire provided by Len Botkin Trucking and listen to Christmas carols and family sing-alongs played and sung by the Ukuladies of Lulu Island. Triple O’s food truck will also be on site. The first eight guests will receive swag boxes with products from all of the vendors and even bonuses from local businesses.

• 5th Annual Holly Family X-mas Market (Holly Elementary, 4625 62nd St., Ladner), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Over 35 local artisans and vendors are ready to set up shop in the school’s gym. Admission is free. Enjoy a bake sale, concession, raffle draw and used book sale. Shop local and support the school.

Nov. 24:

• Port Guichon Elementary Winter Market (4381 46A St., Ladner), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — This winter market will feature knitting, clothing, honey, crafts, a bake sale and many other things. Table rentals are still available for $25. Contact alisasayce@hotmail.com for more information.

• Deck the Halls Artisan Market (North Delta Recreation Centre, 11415 84th Ave.), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Watershed artworks’ Deck the Halls artisan market features creations by a host of artists and artisans from our community that will make beautiful and unique gifts for everyone on your list. Admission by cash or food donation to the Deltassist Christmas Hamper program.

• Crafty Affaire Holiday Market (Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Dr., Ladner), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Come for some awesome handmade shopping at the historic Harris Barn. You’ll find handmade creations, one-of-a-kind treasures and delicious treats for all. Admission by donation, and swag bags available for the first 25 customers. For more details visit craftyaffaire.com.

Dec. 1:

• OWL I Want for Christmas (Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, 3800 72nd St., Boundary Bay), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Get your photo taken with Santa and his owl helper. Entrance by donation, $10 per digital photo. Site is wheelchair accessible, but no pets are allowed. Visit owlrehab.org/owl-christmas-2018 to learn more, or contact OWL at info@owlrehab.org or 604-946-3171.

• Gray Elementary PAC’s 4th Annual Christmas Market (10855 80th Ave., North Delta), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Shop at over 40 vendors, plus a bake sale and door prizes. Email grayelementarypac@gmail.com for more info.

•Cougar Canyon Elementary Marketplace & Craft Fair (11664 Lyon Rd. North Delta), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Trinity Lutheran Church Christmas Sale (11040 River Rd., North Delta), 12 p.m. — Trinity Lutheran Church is having its annual big Christmas sale, with lots of wonderful baking (including Norwegian treats), gift baskets and a soup-and-sandwich lunch. For more information, please call the church office at 604-584-0111.

Dec. 8-9:

• Christmas Pottery Sale (North Delta Recreation Centre, 11415 84th Ave.), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — The North Delta Potters Guild’s annual Christmas sale features functional to fun creations in clay by guild members. Admission is free.

Dec. 22:

• St. Joseph Damascene Antiochian Orthodox Church (11706 96th Ave., North Delta) — St. Joseph’s is having a fair on Dec. 22.



