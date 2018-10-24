Halloween hot chocolate sale in South Surrey to aid orphans

Ziyana Moledina has raised nearly $4,000 over the past three years for Child Aid International. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Trick-or-treaters in South Surrey’s Morgan Creek neighbourhood will have an opportunity to warm up next week, if they happen upon Ziyana Moledina’s hot-chocolate stand.

For the fourth year in a row, Moledina, 10, will be selling hot chocolate at a stand out front of her home (3563 150 St.) on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Catering to the area’s trick-or-treaters and parents, the sale will, as in past years, be for a good cause.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Child Aid International Fund, which is a registered Canadian charity that champions the rights of orphan children.

In the past three years, Moledina’s hot-chocolate sales have raised nearly $4,000.

“Her new goal is to reach $6,000,” said Zehra Moledina, Ziyana’s mother.

The stand will be open from 5-8 p.m. on Halloween. Donations to the cause can also be made online through Canada Helps (www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/child-aid-international-fund-society).