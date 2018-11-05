Dancers perform at SFU’s Diwali event on Nov. 1. (Submitted photo: Greg Ehlers/SFU)

PHOTOS: SFU’s annual Diwali gala raises $12.5K at Surrey banquet hall

Money helps students travel to India to work, study and volunteer

Simon Fraser University’s 11th annual Diwali gala celebration raised more than $12,500 at a Surrey banquet hall.

The event was held Nov. 1 at Aria Banquet Hall, 12350 Pattullo Pl.

The annual gathering celebrates the festival of Diwali along with the university’s initiatives in India and engagement with B.C.’s South Asian community.

Over the years, the event has raised more than $200,000.

Funds raised go toward SFU student awards to support opportunities for students to work, study and volunteer in India, through the university’s mobility initiative. Nearly 150 students taken part in the program over the years.

Diwali, known as “the festival of lights,” is celebrated in India and around the world, and happens this year on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

TD Canada is the title sponsor of SFU’s Diwali event, which includes support from the Surrey Now-Leader and many other organizations and businesses.

 

Guests at SFU’s Diwali event on Nov. 1. (Submitted photo: Greg Ehlers/SFU)

Musicians perform at SFU’s Diwali event on Nov. 1. (Submitted photo: Greg Ehlers/SFU)

A musician performs at SFU’s Diwali event on Nov. 1. (Submitted photo: Greg Ehlers/SFU)

A dancer performs at SFU’s Diwali event on Nov. 1. (Submitted photo: Greg Ehlers/SFU)

Inter-generational camp helps South Surrey children deal with grief
'Fact vs. fiction' media panel discussion coming to North Delta library

Surrey trucking couple wins another round against Volvo in court

Judge found crash left driver 'a shadow of his former self physically, emotionally and socially'

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend's death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

'Fact vs. fiction' media panel discussion coming to North Delta library

Event to help Deltans increase their knowledge and support their critical thinking skills

Surrey RCMP make dial-a-dope busts

The Surrey RCMP seized a couple of vehicles, drugs and arrested two suspected drug traffickers

Former Surrey CFL player facing 2nd-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend's death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth's 2009 death

VIDEO: Burnaby Mounties harassed during Halloween fireworks call

The video of the incident posted online racked up nearly 40,000 views in five days

Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals, stemming from 2014 case in B.C.

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

John Horgan's referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Premier doesn't like candidates chosen by parties in private

Officials say pit bulls don't attack more than other dogs in Victoria

Euthanization only applied to most serious attacks

Officials confirm B.C. pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Reader reaction suggests owners should have been more cautious with newly adopted animal

Zap-strapped dead cat killed by predator

B.C. SPCA reveals necropsy results.

Lowe's closing 31 Canadian properties, 20 stores in U.S. amid restructuring

Among the 27 stores set to close by the end of January are nine in Ontario, nine in Quebec, six in Newfoundland and Labrador, two in Alberta and one in British Columbia.

5 to start your day

Ex-BC Lion charged in former girlfriend's murder, one killed in Port Coquitlam and more

