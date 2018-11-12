White Rock and South Surrey residents gathered at the White rock cenotaph Sunday to remember soldiers who sacrificed their life in the name of freedom. (Christopher Leach photo)

PHOTOS: White Rock Remembrance Day ceremony

Residents gather to pay respect Canada’s fallen soldiers

Hundreds of White Rock and South Surrey residents gathered at the White Rock cenotaph on Nov. 11 to honour those who fought for our freedom.

A similar ceremony in Surrey attracted thousands of residents on the armistice 100th anniversary.

This year was also the 100th anniversary of Canada’s Hundred Days, during which the Canadian Corps made a series of key victories on the Western Front in the final three months of the First World War, the 10th anniversary of National Peacekeepers’ Day, the 65th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, and the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Sicily, which marked the beginning of the Italian Campaign in the Second World War.

– with files from Samantha Anderson

 

White Rock and South Surrey residents gathered at the White rock cenotaph Sunday to remember soldiers who sacrificed their life in the name of freedom. (Christopher Leach photo)

White Rock and South Surrey residents gathered at the White rock cenotaph Sunday to remember soldiers who sacrificed their life in the name of freedom. (Christopher Leach photo)

White Rock and South Surrey residents gathered at the White rock cenotaph Sunday to remember soldiers who sacrificed their life in the name of freedom. (Christy Fox photo)

White Rock and South Surrey residents gathered at the White rock cenotaph Sunday to remember soldiers who sacrificed their life in the name of freedom. (Christy Fox photo)

White Rock and South Surrey residents gathered at the White rock cenotaph Sunday to remember soldiers who sacrificed their life in the name of freedom. (Christopher Leach photo)

White Rock and South Surrey residents gathered at the White rock cenotaph Sunday to remember soldiers who sacrificed their life in the name of freedom. (Christopher Leach photo)

White Rock and South Surrey residents gathered at the White rock cenotaph Sunday to remember soldiers who sacrificed their life in the name of freedom. (Christy Fox photo)

White Rock and South Surrey residents gathered at the White rock cenotaph Sunday to remember soldiers who sacrificed their life in the name of freedom. (Christopher Leach photo)

White Rock and South Surrey residents gathered at the White rock cenotaph Sunday to remember soldiers who sacrificed their life in the name of freedom. (Christopher Leach photo)

Previous story
‘And then the guns fell silent’: Thousands gather in Cloverdale to commemorate Remembrance Day

Just Posted

18-year-old to hospital after shots fired in White Rock

Police investigating early-morning incident

PHOTOS: White Rock Remembrance Day ceremony

Residents gather to pay respect Canada’s fallen soldiers

Surrey firefighters tackle blaze at Guildford home

The house appeared to be vacant, according to a Black Press freelancer at the scene

‘And then the guns fell silent’: Thousands gather in Cloverdale to commemorate Remembrance Day

Veterans, dignitaries, Surrey residents remember 100 years since end of First World War

Hundreds attend final Remembrance Day ceremony at ‘historic’ Surrey building

Building is set to be demolished in early 2019

Trudeau warns of dangers of nationalist leaders at historic armistice gathering

U.S. President Donald Trump in recent weeks described himself as a nationalist

Pot company hopes to replace jobs lost in mill closure in B.C. town

About 200 workers lost their jobs when the Tolko sawmill in Merritt shuttered in 2016

Murder charge laid after ‘altercation’ at Port Coquitlam home

Jonathon Shingoose, 36, was rushed to hospital, but did not survive

Funding announcement promises to drive business innovation in B.C.

Minister is scheduled to make the announcement at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College

Remembrance Day game: Cougars edge Giants in Langley faceoff

Head coach Michael Dyck said his team didn’t ‘deserve’ to win Sunday’s game against Prince George.

Ticats destroy Lions 48-8 in CFL East Division semifinal

Wally Buono’s last game as B.C. coach ends in disappointment

Olympic decision time for Calgarians in 2026 plebiscite

Calgary’s ‘88 legacy is considered among the most successful in Olympic Games history

Police look for man accused in New Westminster poppy fund theft

Staff at the legion say a man grabbed the donation tin while paying for food

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

Most Read

l -->