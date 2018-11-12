PHOTOS: White Rock Remembrance Day ceremony

White Rock and South Surrey residents gathered at the White rock cenotaph Sunday to remember soldiers who sacrificed their life in the name of freedom. (Christopher Leach photo)

Hundreds of White Rock and South Surrey residents gathered at the White Rock cenotaph on Nov. 11 to honour those who fought for our freedom.

A similar ceremony in Surrey attracted thousands of residents on the armistice 100th anniversary.

This year was also the 100th anniversary of Canada’s Hundred Days, during which the Canadian Corps made a series of key victories on the Western Front in the final three months of the First World War, the 10th anniversary of National Peacekeepers’ Day, the 65th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, and the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Sicily, which marked the beginning of the Italian Campaign in the Second World War.

– with files from Samantha Anderson

