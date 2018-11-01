Cloverdale Library staff hold an Affiliate Library Certificate. From left: Jamie Brown, Carmen Merrells, Krista Harrison, Paul MacDonell. (Contributed)

Researchers rejoice: Cloverdale Library receives more records with genealogy recognition

More genealogical information than ever before to be available through Cloverdale Library

The world’s largest genealogy organization, FamilySearch.org, has awarded Cloverdale Library with “Affiliate Library” status, meaning that more online records will be accessible through the library than ever before.

The online database provides free access to millions of records from all over the world, including information on births, deaths, immigration, military service and much more going back hundreds of years.

FamilySearch.org’s vast collection includes more than two billion digitized records, and hundreds of millions of those records are only accessible through affiliate libraries.

“Digital images of original documents are usually available online, but many of these are locked to the public due to copyright restrictions,” said Information Services Librarian Carmen Merrells in a press release. “Now we can provide our library patrons with access to records that are usually restricted to researchers.”

While some documents will always have restrictions that limit access, affiliate libraries like Cloverdale Library help open the doors to a whole new world of digital records for researchers and family historians alike.

The Cloverdale Library has been home to western Canada’s largest collection of Canadian family history archives since the branch opened in 1987. As well as housing more than 5,000 microfilms, more than 3,200 books and historical maps, census records and more, the library also provides digital resources such as Ancestry, FindMyPast World and Heritage Quest.

To learn more about Cloverdale Library’s family history department, visit surreylibraries.ca/services/family-history.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey couple teaches painting to Latin American community
Next story
Estheticians and massage therapists sought to help Delta stroke survivors

Just Posted

Surrey couple teaches painting to Latin American community

Weekly classes started as a way to give back, couple says

Estheticians and massage therapists sought to help Delta stroke survivors

The Lipstick Project provides hair, nail and massage services to those facing serious health issues

Surrey residents charged in western Canada crime network bust

Nearly $3 million worth of drugs, weapons and vehicles were seized across four provinces

Researchers rejoice: Cloverdale Library receives more records with genealogy recognition

More genealogical information than ever before to be available through Cloverdale Library

South Surrey RV residents dispute legality of eviction

Parklander resident says property owners ‘treat us like garbage’

TransLink to spend nearly $10,000 to outfit buses with Kevlar ‘tire socks’

Officials say the system is more efficient than buying heavier-duty winter tires

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

Trudeau announces funding to build nuclear medicine hub in B.C.

The new 2,500-square-metre building in Vancouver will house a particle accelerator

VIDEO: Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

Flash mob Thriller routine at Rogers Centre on Halloween night.

Canucks Report: Vancouver finishes October atop Pacific Division

Rookie sensation Pettersson produces 10 points in 8 games

UBC Okanagan research determines oxygen may help dementia patients

Oxygen therapy proves beneficial for some people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Grizzly killed after attacking man, injuring B.C. conservation officer

A man was attacked while running his dogs along Wycliffe Forest Service Road on Oct. 20, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said.

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe has bail decision in unrelated assault pushed back

Sagmoen’s matter will move to the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for decision

BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

Shuswap petition calls for zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030

Most Read

l -->