South Surrey native wins ‘Oscars of hairdressing’ award

Simon James named Contessa 2019 Texture Hairstylist of the Year

Simon James works on a client’s hair. (Instagram @simon.james.hair photo)

Those in the industry call it the Oscars of hairdressing.

And for South Surrey native Simon James, winning a Contessa Award was a childhood dream, sort of.

“As a kid I used to dream about winning an Oscar as an actor,” James said, who was once featured in this publication when he was an Earl Marriott Secondary student for his work in theatre. “This is the closest thing to it in my industry. The recognition of hard work and being the best at what you do.”

James was named the Contessa 2019 Texture Hairstylist of the Year this month at an awards gala in Toronto.

James got his start by sweeping hair in his father Richard Farry’s salon as a kid, he said. Farry still works out of No. 10 Downing St. in Ocean Park.

“To be honest, I kind of fell into (the industry). It was a happy accident,” James said, adding that his mother and two cousins are also hairdressers.

James now works out of Vancouver’s Style Lab and specializes in colour and colour correction.

“Which is why it’s funny that I wont my first major award for styling because that’s always been my weakness,” he told PAN. “I turned a weakness into a strength. I spent so much time over the last five years working on styling.”

James Instagram profile (@simon.james.hair) shows off some of his work featuring vibrant colours and extravagant styles.

“The creative side is where my passion lies,” he said. “It’s what keeps me motivated in the salon. My major mission is to make an impact in the industry. My major goal is to inspire the next generation of hairdressers coming up. I like to do charity events and educational events, stuff like that to get the next generation interested in the creative side.”

James also works as an educator for Goldwell Professional Hair Colour.

Previous story
North Delta family raising money for brain cancer treatment

Just Posted

South Surrey native wins ‘Oscars of hairdressing’ award

Simon James named Contessa 2019 Texture Hairstylist of the Year

Noted fiddlers bring kids to Surrey stage for ‘A Celtic Family Christmas’ concert

Bell theatre date for Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy as they reunite for 23-city tour of Canada

Surrey/White Rock MLAs criticize, defend referendum on ‘most important question’

NDP MLA says ‘fear-mongering’ unwarranted; Liberals ‘frustrated’ by process

Surrey-based business donates $1M to hospital’s children centre improvements

Surrey Hospital Foundation kicks off campaign for ‘transformation’ of children’s centre

Surrey opera singer brings Mozart’s ‘Così fan tutte’ to Vancouver stage

Nancy Hasiuk-Lay has been hailed for her ‘sparkling and crystalline vocal tone’

Metro Vancouver mayors cancel Surrey LRT in favour of SkyTrain

Surrey mayor claims he can extend Skytrain for the $1.65 billion already committed to light rail

Hunter who saved B.C. man pinned inside smashed truck says ‘God was sending me to him’

Sayward man describes chance discovery of Duncan Moffat, 23, in northern Vancouver Island woods

Road-weary Canucks thumped 6-2 by Wild

Vancouver hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday

Toronto private school didn’t report alleged sexual assault to police

Police say a sexual assault at an all-boys Catholic institution was not reported to them

China says butt out; Canada calls for release of “arbitrarily” detained Muslims

A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman accused Canada’s envoy of going beyond their diplomatic roles

Harsh storms have nearly tripled power outages in last five years, BC Hydro says

More frequent and severe storms have damaged Hydro’s electrical systems since 2013

Dead Saskatoon tattoo artist’s skin removed and preserved

The skin was removed in honour of the well known artist’s work

Lower Mainland couple missing in Thompson-Okanagan area

Barriere RCMP received a missing persons report for two senior overdue travellers

Vancouver Warriors cancel first 2 weeks of season as labour dispute continues

The announcement means games scheduled for Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 will no longer be played

Most Read

l -->