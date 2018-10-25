Oneness Gogos celebrated 10 years of work on the Semiahmoo Peninsula. (Aaron Hinks photo)

South Surrey White Rock Oneness Gogos to hear about life in Kenya

Long-time volunteer Bonnie Gillis to give presentation to group

A long-serving volunteer, who has travelled to Kenya on six different occasions to help two children’s facilities, is to give a presentation in South Surrey this week about her experience.

Bonnie Gillis has been a helping hand at Samburu Handicapped Education and Rehabilitation Programme (SHERP) in Maralal and the Good Samaritan Children’s Home in Mathare, Nairobi.

At the facilities, she worked with staff and administration, helped set up medical records, purchased school items and worked with the children.

The South Surrey and White Rock chapter of the Oneness Gogos invited Gillis to Elgin Hall, 14250 Crescent Rd., from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 25. The event is to feature a ‘quiz’ of Kenyan household implements, a market place and silent auction.

Proceeds will go to the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign.

– Aaron Hinks

