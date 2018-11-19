Surrey, Santa Claus is coming to town with lighted trucks

The 2018 Surrey Santa Parade of Lights is on Dec. 2. (file photo)

Lighted trucks will motor through Surrey once again, on Sunday, Dec. 2 this year, with a couple of special events planned.

The 13th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights will take place in the heart of Cloverdale, in an event organized that afternoon by the area’s BIA.

The Christmas-y caravan will then head northwest for the Big Rigs for Kids gathering at Surrey Civic Plaza, with attractions happening there from 3:30 to 8 p.m.

The convoy that comes to Surrey every December is partly comprised of a group of highly decorated rigs from the Island Equipment Owners Association.

The trucks will leave Cloverdale at around 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, and then roll through the Fleetwood area before reaching City Centre.

The Cloverdale event is organized by the BIA “with the help of local businesses, non-profit organizations, clubs, and many volunteers who believe in the magic of Santa,” according to a post at surreysantaparade.com.

The parade is “inspired by the most watched commercial of all time, the 1997 Coca Cola lighted truck commercial, (which) was partially filmed in Downtown Cloverdale.”

CLICK HERE to see the parade route in Cloverdale.

At Surrey Civic Plaza (13495 Central Ave.), the big rigs are expected to arrive at around 6: 30 p.m. and then park along University Drive, for photos.

The event will feature performances by musician Chris Hamilton and the band Caviar & Lace, among others.

“(Hamilton) will be leading a Christmas Carol Sing-along that everyone is encouraged to join in,” the Downtown Surrey BIA says in an event advisory. “Local choirs will perform and will be setting the stage for the arrival of the lighted trucks.”

As well, Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau will be there collecting donations for the holiday season.

If you're looking for things to do during the upcoming holiday season, you don't want to miss Big Rigs For Kids! Come by at 3:30 for live music and a Christmas carol sing-along before seeing the lighted trucks at 6:30. Dec 2 at Civic Plaza. RSVP here: https://t.co/TH302lBbkk pic.twitter.com/OHyHxOCxyx — Downtown Surrey BIA (@dtsurreybia) November 16, 2018



