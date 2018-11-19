The 2018 Surrey Santa Parade of Lights is on Dec. 2. (file photo)

Surrey, Santa Claus is coming to town with lighted trucks

Special events in Cloverdale and Surrey Civic Plaza on Dec. 2

Lighted trucks will motor through Surrey once again, on Sunday, Dec. 2 this year, with a couple of special events planned.

The 13th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights will take place in the heart of Cloverdale, in an event organized that afternoon by the area’s BIA.

The Christmas-y caravan will then head northwest for the Big Rigs for Kids gathering at Surrey Civic Plaza, with attractions happening there from 3:30 to 8 p.m.

The convoy that comes to Surrey every December is partly comprised of a group of highly decorated rigs from the Island Equipment Owners Association.

The trucks will leave Cloverdale at around 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, and then roll through the Fleetwood area before reaching City Centre.

The Cloverdale event is organized by the BIA “with the help of local businesses, non-profit organizations, clubs, and many volunteers who believe in the magic of Santa,” according to a post at surreysantaparade.com.

The parade is “inspired by the most watched commercial of all time, the 1997 Coca Cola lighted truck commercial, (which) was partially filmed in Downtown Cloverdale.”

CLICK HERE to see the parade route in Cloverdale.

At Surrey Civic Plaza (13495 Central Ave.), the big rigs are expected to arrive at around 6: 30 p.m. and then park along University Drive, for photos.

The event will feature performances by musician Chris Hamilton and the band Caviar & Lace, among others.

“(Hamilton) will be leading a Christmas Carol Sing-along that everyone is encouraged to join in,” the Downtown Surrey BIA says in an event advisory. “Local choirs will perform and will be setting the stage for the arrival of the lighted trucks.”

As well, Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau will be there collecting donations for the holiday season.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Future stars from the Peninsula shine at Joey Awards
Next story
A ‘Peter Pan’-to opens in Surrey this week, and tickets are being snapped up

Just Posted

Mariners, Orcas win Fraser Valley volleyball championships

South Surrey senior teams to head to provincial championships next week

A ‘Peter Pan’-to opens in Surrey this week, and tickets are being snapped up

Show at Surrey Arts Centre is produced by FVGSS, A Musical Theatre Company

Threatened frog re-discovered in Delta Nature Reserve

The Burns Bog Conservation Society is asking residents to report sightings of the red-legged frog

Surrey, Santa Claus is coming to town with lighted trucks

Special events in Cloverdale and Surrey Civic Plaza on Dec. 2

Operation Red Nose returns for 17th year in Delta, Richmond

Last year the program saw 358 volunteers come together to offer rides to those in need

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

Canada Post ‘cooling off’ period won’t resolve postal dispute, says CUPW

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says the union isn’t holding rotating strikes to harm the public

Calgary city council votes to shut down bid for 2026 Winter Games

More than half of those who went to the polls voted ‘no’ to bidding for the games

Union offers support following B.C. mine death

Death of B.C. mine worker described as a wake up call for industry

Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Test messages will be sent on Nov. 28

Canadian Armed Forces to change approach to sexual assault investigations

New program aimed at a more open and transparent process, will consult with civilians, health and law professionals

‘N’ driver clocked going 51 km/hr over the speed limit

Port Moody police say the car was sent to the impound lot

Death of 38-year-old Fernie man at B.C. coal mine under investigation

Vehicle collision occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning

Breathing polluted air during pregnancy may increase odds of baby having autism: SFU study

Study looked at nearly all births in Metro Vancouver between 2004 and 2009

Most Read

l -->