Surrey, White Rock homes featured in Millionaire Lottery

The 2018 Millionaire Lottery has grand prizes in both South Surrey and White Rock.

The Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital Foundation fundraiser features a five-bedroom Grandview Heights home as one of eight grand prizes. The 5,652-sq.-ft. home comes with more than $100,000 in furnishings and appliances and $20,000 cash, and is worth more than $3 million.

Another prize option for grabs is a three-bedroom condominium in the under-construction Semiah White Rock development, located at 1439 George St.

That prize package also includes a two-bedroom suite in the under-construction SookePoint Ocean Cottages. Both units are expected to be available late summer 2020. The winner will also score a 2019 Jaguar F-pace and $150,000 cash.

Other grand prize options include homes in Sidney, Tsawwassen, Kelowna, Vancouver, West Kelowna or $2.7 million cash.

Each prize package is valued at approximately $3 million.

Money raised goes to funding research, advancing specialized adult health care and purchasing medical equipment at VGH, UBH Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute. Tickets are two for $100, five for $175, 10 for $250 and 25 for $500.

The lottery includes extra games, such as the 50/50 Plus lottery, which has a maximum payout of $1,548,000.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://millionairelottery.com