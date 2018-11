We remember: Surrey, White Rock Remembrance Day events planned

Sunday services, processions planned throughout both cities

File photo The City of Surrey’s biggest Remembrance Day service is set for 10:25 a.m. Nov. 11, at Veteran’s Square in Cloverdale.

Remembrance Day services are being held throughout Surrey and White Rock on Sunday, Nov. 11:

• Veteran’s Square (17710 56A Ave. & 17671 56 Ave.), procession at 10 a.m., service at 10:25 a.m.

• Crescent Legion (2643 128 St.), 10:30 a.m.

• Newton Seniors Centre Park (13775 70 Ave.), procession at 10 a.m., service at 10:45 a.m.

• Whalley Legion (13525 106 Ave.) procession at 10:25 a.m., service at 10:45 a.m.

• Port Kells Community Hall (18918 88 Ave.), procession at 10 a.m., service at 10:30 a.m.

• Surrey Centre Cemetery (16671 Old McLellan Rd.), service at 10:45 a.m.

• White Rock cenotaph (15322 Buena Vista Ave.), parade at 10:15 a.m., service at 11 a.m.

• Peace Arch Park (Highway 99 border crossing), ceremony at 10:45 a.m., bell-ringing 11 a.m.

For more information, visit surrey.ca or whiterockcity.ca