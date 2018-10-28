World War II Sherman will be at the Crescent Beach Remembrance Day ceremony. (Contributed photo)

WWII tank to be on display at Crescent legion

Sherman tank spent decades on an Utah shooting range

After being pelted with bullets for more than 30 years on an Utah firing range, a World War II Sherman tank has been given new life, and will be on display at the Crescent Beach Legion Remembrance Day ceremony.

McMichael Armoured Collection purchased the tank in 2011. Owner John McMichael said after the war, the tank eventually made it to a firing range where it was “just pushed out to the range and shot at.”

“We bought another Sherman tank at the same time and they gave us this one and said, ‘strip all the pieces you can recover, brackets, and everything you need for the other restoration and just scrap it,’” McMichael told Peace Arch News Monday.

“We did that, when it came to scrapping time, we said ‘there’s just no way.’”

McMichael said it’s been a “long endeavour.”

“We’ve replaced major sections of the hull, the turret was smashed in. Of course all of the suspension was shot to pieces and the tracks were basically shot right off of it.”

McMichael and his team are currently fitting in an engine and repainting the tank. It will be up and running for Remembrance Day.

The Crescent Beach Remembrance Day service starts at 10:30 a.m. at 2643 128 Street, Nov. 11

Previous story
Charity art show held today in South Surrey
Next story
PHOTOS: Surrey hosts two ‘spooktacular’ events

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Surrey hosts two ‘spooktacular’ events

Halloween events were held at Museum of Surrey and Historic Stewart Farm Saturday

WWII tank to be on display at Crescent legion

Sherman tank spent decades on an Utah shooting range

South Surrey entrepreneur teaches how to make cannabis-infused candy

Justin Lloyd started Kickstarter campaign for The Edibles Kit

Delta police investigating ‘serious collision’

River Road closed for several hours Sunday morning

Charity art show held today in South Surrey

Students from Surrey Schools are raising money for Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

98-year-old Constance Isherwood has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years

B.C. synagogues hold vigil to mourn Pittsburgh shooting victims

11 people were killed when a gunman opened fire

BC Ferries cancels sailings for cleanup after vehicle spills fuel into water

A commercial vehicle spilled fuel into the water while discharging from a vessel on the Sunshine Coast

House fire in Hope leaves one man dead

Fire deemed not suspicious by the RCMP, coroner still investigating exact cause of death

Canadians hold vigils in solidarity with Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

A gunman killed 11 during a rampage on Saturday

B.C. privacy watchdog issues guidelines for legal cannabis sales

Be careful how much personal information you provide, watchdog says

Canadian researcher pinpoints burial site of officer from Franklin Expedition

The discovery added fresh information to the quest for details on the ill-fated search for the Northwest Passage

Police: Synagogue gunman said he wanted all Jews to die

11 people were shot during a Saturday service in Pittsburgh

Coquihalla grinds to a halt as snowfall warning, vehicle incident ties up highway

The incident has affected northbound traffic

Most Read

l -->