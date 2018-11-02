The Joey Awards ceremony takes place Nov. 10 in a gala event at the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel and Conference Centre.

Young Peninsula actors up for Joey Awards

Students and alumni of White Rock’s The Drama Class nominated

Students and alumni of a White Rock performing arts training studio have been nominated for Joey Awards, which recognize young talents in film and television in Canada.

A total of 12 students and alumni of The Drama Class, which recently relocated to Thrift Avenue from Marine Drive, have been nominated for awards, which are to be presented on Saturday, Nov. 10 in a gala event at the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel and Conference Centre.

Nominated are: Viva Lee (best supporting or principal actress aged 8-9 years in a student or youth-made short film); Emma Oliver (best actress 4-6 years in a TV or movie featured role); Jack Shields (best commercial ensemble); Dominic Mariche (best commercial actor 9-10 years and 10-11 years, best commercial ensemble, best actor in a movie or television featured role 4-9 years); Kayleigh Sullivan (best actress in a commercial 9 years); Noah Sullivan (best commercial actor 5 years, best commercial ensemble); Lauren Karppa (best commercial ensemble); Ava Sleeth (best supporting or principal actress 10-12 years in a short film, best commercial actress 11 years, best actress in a movie or TV featured role 10 years, best commercial ensemble), Winter Lily White (best actress in movie or TV featured role 4-6 years); Isabella Sleeth (best commercial actress 12-17 years); Kai Dolmans (best commercial ensemble) and Luke Roessler (best commercial actor 10-11 years, best TV or movie featured actor 11-16 years, best leading actor in a movie-of-the-week or video feature).

