(Wow Air/Twitter)

5 to start your day

Ultra low-cost flights to Iceland, Abbotsford mom stuck in Africa over adoption delay and more

1. Ultra-low-cost carrier Wow Air rolls out new route between Vancouver and Iceland

Vancouverites looking for low-cost flights to Iceland will soon have a new option when discount airline Wow Air adds a route out of the West Coast. See more >

2. Homicide team called in after man assaulted in Surrey dies in hospital

Surrey RCMP say they were called to the area of 104th Avenue and King George Boulevard at about 2:45 a.m. but say both the person who called them and the victim of the assault both took off before police arrived. See more >

3. More court before Dutch man charged in Amanda Todd case is extradited here

In Canada, Aydin Coban, 39, faces five charges connected to Amanda Todd, including extortion, possession of child pornography and attempting to lure a child online. See more >

4. Abbotsford mom stuck in Africa over adoption delay

An adoption process that should have taken about a week has left an Abbotsford woman stuck in Ghana, West Africa for the last month, with no answers about when she will be able to bring her two-year-old son home. See more >

5. Used election signs could serve as emergency shelters, candidate says

Langley council hopeful wants to build one-person foul weather shelters for homeless. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. sailor surprised by humpback whale playing under her boat
Next story
Outdoor retailer MEC vows to boost diversity after online complaint

Just Posted

Close call as crane truck rips tree in half in Surrey

128th Street closed between 97th and 99th avenues

Halloween hot chocolate sale in South Surrey to aid orphans

Morgan Creek youngster Ziyana Moledina to host fourth annual sale on Oct. 31

Riders find podium at South Surrey Junkyard Cross XC race

SORCE Bike Club-hosted event held Sunday at South Surrey Athletic Park

Chilling seance coming to Delta this weekend

‘Theatre of the Dead’ is based off the true story of a cult operating on the West Coast in the 1920s

$450K real estate scheme involved Surrey pastor and son: regulator

BCSC panel finds Steven Maxwell, Alan and Jerry Braun took money from two investors in a fraudulent investment scheme

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

‘Naturally occurring’ anthrax kills 13 bison in northeastern B.C.

Health officials say there is no risk to the public

The latest: Crude pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clintons, CNN; no injuries

The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

South Carolina convenience store sold $1.537 billion ticket

Unless the winner chooses to come forward, the world may never know who won.

Most Read

l -->