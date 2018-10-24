5 to start your day

1. Maple Ridge boy has bike and prosthetic arm stolen
The prosthetic costs approximately $4,000 to $5,000, and a replacement can only be custom made for him after several sessions of measuring and fitting at a specialty manufacturer in Richmond.
2. Metro Vancouver parking fees could rise to help pay for transit
Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson introduced legislation on Tuesday that would bump up the parking rights tax from 21 per cent to 24 per cent. That's an additional 15 cents per $5 of parking.
3. Pedestrian hurt in ‘serious’ crash near Surrey-Delta border
Police have not yet commented on the victim's condition, but in a tweet, Delta Police referred to the crash as a "serious collision."
4. Preliminary inquiry set for man accused of killing Belgian tourist
Sean McKenzie charged with killing Amelie Sakkalis, 28 on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar.
5. 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait
It's believed the engines went into overdrive and stopped working, "so we had some fumes" but no flames.