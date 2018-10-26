5 to start your day

Crown appeals stay against Jamie Bacon, BC Hydro releases poll results showing just how much its customers love their pets and more

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Hearing begins as Crown appeals stay against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six killings

A hearing is set to begin in Vancouver today as the Crown appeals a 2017 court ruling that stayed charges against Red Scorpions gang leader Jamie Bacon in connection to the Surrey Six slayings. See more >

2. Animal cruelty charges against the Reptile Guy have been dropped

The charges were the result of a video, which the SPCA said showed Hopcraft performing a veterinary procedure on a friend’s blood python without the use of sedation or pain medication. See more >

3. Do you leave the heat or the TV on for your pet when you’re not home?

Nearly three quarters of customers say they leave lights, electronics or the heat on to keep their four-legged friends company while they’re away, according to a survey commissioned by BC Hydro and released Friday. See more >

4. Man pepper sprayed after motorcycle helmet stolen in Maple Ridge

A White Rock man who chased a group of men who stole his $1,500 motorcycle helmet ended up pepper-sprayed in the face and lost track of them, he says. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

This is Fashion Friday with Kim XO Appelt, one of Canada’s top stylists, and this week she helps us tackle clothing chaos with seven hacks to organizing your closet. Watch it here >