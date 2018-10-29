5 to start your day

Surrey man sells ‘make your own’ weed candy kits, Canada Post strikes hit the area and more

1. South Surrey entrepreneur teaches how to make cannabis-infused candy

Everything you need to make weed candy, except the weed. See more >

2. Two puppies saved after being trapped on a cliff for days

Mission Search and Rescue located and rescued two St. Bernard puppies in Hatzic area. See more >

3. Canada Post strikes hit Chilliwack, Surrey and Maple Ridge

No comment yet on how the strikes will affect the mail-in electoral reform referendum or cannabis deliveries. See more >

4. Giants beat Brandon Wheat Kings in Langley shootout

With an assortment of Halloween costumes in the stands, the scariest thing to see might have been the puck heading towards the goal-line in the dying seconds of overtime. See more >

5. Fraser Health warns of 12 overdoses in four hours in north Surrey

Fraser Health Harm Reduction said there had been a “significant increase” in overdoses in Surrey, but “no particular substance” has been identified. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
How much money do you need to live the life you truly desire?
Next story
VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Just Posted

Canada Post workers go on strike in Surrey

Job action hits four B.C. cities

PHOTOS: Surrey hosts two ‘spooktacular’ events

Halloween events were held at Museum of Surrey and Historic Stewart Farm Saturday

WWII tank to be on display at Crescent legion

Sherman tank spent decades on an Utah shooting range

South Surrey entrepreneur teaches how to make cannabis-infused candy

Justin Lloyd started Kickstarter campaign for The Edibles Kit

Delta police investigating ‘serious collision’

River Road closed for several hours Sunday morning

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

5 to start your day

Surrey man sells ‘make your own’ weed candy kits, Canada Post strikes hit the area and more

B.C.’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

“Sometimes you’ve got to put your pants on and get things done”

Indonesia says survivors unlikely from Lion Air plane crash

A lion Air plane crashed into the sea likely killing all 189 people on board

Under fire for inciting violence, Trump refocuses attacks on U.S. media

President Trump calls journalists the true enemy of the people

Earthquake registered off B.C. coast one week after multiple tremors

The 4.0 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Tofino at a depth of 10 km

Video: Giants beat Brandon in Langley shootout Sunday

G-Men earn themselves a 3-2 comeback in victory over Wheat Kings on home ice, despite skeleton crew.

Lion Air plane crashes into sea, 189 on board

Disaster agency says passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta

Most Read

l -->