5 to start your day

Surrey man sells ‘make your own’ weed candy kits, Canada Post strikes hit the area and more

1. South Surrey entrepreneur teaches how to make cannabis-infused candy

Everything you need to make weed candy, except the weed. See more >

2. Two puppies saved after being trapped on a cliff for days

Mission Search and Rescue located and rescued two St. Bernard puppies in Hatzic area. See more >

3. Canada Post strikes hit Chilliwack, Surrey and Maple Ridge

No comment yet on how the strikes will affect the mail-in electoral reform referendum or cannabis deliveries. See more >

JUST IN: Canada Post @cupw workers have announced job action in Maple Ridge, #SurreyBC, Chilliwack and Squamish. More to come @BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) October 29, 2018

4. Giants beat Brandon Wheat Kings in Langley shootout

With an assortment of Halloween costumes in the stands, the scariest thing to see might have been the puck heading towards the goal-line in the dying seconds of overtime. See more >

5. Fraser Health warns of 12 overdoses in four hours in north Surrey

Fraser Health Harm Reduction said there had been a “significant increase” in overdoses in Surrey, but “no particular substance” has been identified. See more >

