5 to start your day

Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst, Surrey residents dispute RV park eviction and more

Here’s what you need to know in the Lower Mainland this Friday morning:

1. Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Like it or hate it, it’s that time of year again. Time to turn back the clock. That means darker afternoons but an extra hour of sleep. See more >

2. McCallum says Trudeau ‘supportive’ of Surrey SkyTrain plans, local police force

Surrey mayor-elect Doug McCallum sat down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver Thursday, to discuss his plans to nix LRT in favour of a SkyTrain line and introduce a local police force. See more >

3. Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

A man is facing multiple assault charges after a violent incident at a New Westminster Tim Hortons earlier this fall. See more >

4. South Surrey RV residents dispute legality of eviction

Residents of two Parklander Motor and Trailer Court sites came home Tuesday to a tow-truck operator preparing to remove their homes from the South Surrey property. See more >

5. B.C. pharmacists to undergo specialized opioid training

One pharmacist from every pharmacy in the province will be trained by next summer, with more to follow. See more >

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Just Posted

McCallum says Trudeau ‘supportive’ of Surrey SkyTrain plans, local police force

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Surrey and Vancouver mayor-elects on Nov. 1

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Surrey couple teaches painting to Latin American community

Weekly classes started as a way to give back, couple says

Estheticians and massage therapists sought to help Delta stroke survivors

The Lipstick Project provides hair, nail and massage services to those facing serious health issues

Surrey residents charged in western Canada crime network bust

Nearly $3 million worth of drugs, weapons and vehicles were seized across four provinces

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

5 to start your day

Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst, Surrey residents dispute RV park eviction and more

Trudeau to apologize for 1864 hanging of Tsilhqot’in chiefs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize to Tsilhqot’in community members for 1864 hanging of chiefs

New Brunswick’s Liberal government falls after throne speech defeated

Premier Brian Gallant told the legislature he would be going to the lieutenant-governor to resign.

Supreme Court sides with Hydro-Quebec in historic Churchill Falls dispute

It is one of Canada’s bitterest interprovincial feuds, the notorious 1969 Churchill Falls hydro deal between Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador

Greyhound exit leaves gap for homeless, domestic violence shelters

Greyhound wound down all but one of its routes in Western Canada on Wednesday

4 seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m.

Trudeau reassures business leaders on Trans Mountain pipeline’s future

The prime minister made the comments in Vancouver this week

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

Most Read

l -->