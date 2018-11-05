Josh Boden, left, playing with the BC Lions. (Black Press Media files)

5 to start your day

Ex-BC Lion charged in former girlfriend’s murder, one killed in Port Coquitlam and more

1. Former Surrey CFL player facing 2nd-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009. See more >

2. Puppies stranded on Fraser Valley cliff find ‘forever’ homes with rescue crew members

Two St. Bernard-cross puppies who spent four days on a cliff in a rural area of British Columbia’s Fraser Valley have landed what the local SPCA branch manager says are their best possible forever homes. See more >

TWo St. Bernard-cross puppies who spent days abandoned on a cliff have found their forever homes. (Maple Ridge SPCA)

3. One man killed in Port Coquitlam ‘altercation’

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team reported the death in the 2300 block of Atkins Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. See more >

4. Runner hit by bus during Vancouver Fall Classic

Organizers said the man had been taken to hospital. See more >

5. Man in custody after police raid suspected New Westminster drug lab

At least police SUVs, an ambulance, four fire trucks, a mobile police command centre and what looked like two mobile police labratories had set up shop at the corner of Carnarvon and Elliot Streets as of just before 5 p.m. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Drake alleges racial profiling at B.C. casino

Just Posted

Surrey trucking couple wins another round against Volvo in court

Judge found crash left driver ‘a shadow of his former self physically, emotionally and socially’

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

‘Fact vs. fiction’ media panel discussion coming to North Delta library

Event to help Deltans increase their knowledge and support their critical thinking skills

Surrey RCMP make dial-a-dope busts

The Surrey RCMP seized a couple of vehicles, drugs and arrested two suspected drug traffickers

Former Surrey CFL player facing 2nd-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

VIDEO: Burnaby Mounties harassed during Halloween fireworks call

The video of the incident posted online racked up nearly 40,000 views in five days

Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals, stemming from 2014 case in B.C.

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Premier doesn’t like candidates chosen by parties in private

Officials confirm B.C. pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Reader reaction suggests owners should have been more cautious with newly adopted animal

Zap-strapped dead cat killed by predator

B.C. SPCA reveals necropsy results.

Lowe’s closing 31 Canadian properties, 20 stores in U.S. amid restructuring

Among the 27 stores set to close by the end of January are nine in Ontario, nine in Quebec, six in Newfoundland and Labrador, two in Alberta and one in British Columbia.

5 to start your day

Ex-BC Lion charged in former girlfriend’s murder, one killed in Port Coquitlam and more

Police raid suspected New Westminster drug lab

A man was arrested after emergency crews were at the scene throughout the night

Most Read

l -->