5 to start your day

Former BC Lions player charged in ex's death, Surrey pulls out of RCMP and LRT and more

1. Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

On Monday, police formally announced charges against Joshua Boden, 32, in connection to the death of Kimberly Hallgarth, 33, in her Burnaby home on March 15, 2009. See more >

2. Surrey’s top cop ‘disappointed’ after council votes to pull out of RCMP contract

As promised, Mayor Doug McCallum and the new Surrey council have passed a motion to pull out of the RCMP contract and “immediately create a Surrey Police Department,” just minutes after taking the Oath of Office Monday night. See more >

3. Driver dead after dump truck hits median, catches fire on Highway 1

Westbound traffic on Hwy. 1 is snarled after a fiery fatal crash involving a large truck closed the road near the 176 Street overpass Tuesday morning. See more >

4. Surrey council unanimously passes motion to ‘cancel ’ LRT

In light of the resolution, TransLink says it is “pausing work on the Surrey-Newton-Guildford LRT Project and suspending the RFQ process while we await direction from the Mayors’ Council and the TransLink Board.” See more >

5. U.S. helicopter tracks border-running truck to Metro Vancouver

A motorist who blasted through Peace Arch border crossing this afternoon in Surrey is in custody after a five-tonne truck rolled over in north Maple Ridge. See more >

