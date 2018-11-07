5 to start your day

SkyTrain woes in Langley, an Abbotsford police officer’s memory honoured and more

1. Memorial ceremony honours fallen Abbotsford Police officer

Const. John Davidson was killed in a shootout one year ago. See more >

2. Langley councillor fears funding will limit SkyTrain expansion to Fleetwood

On Nov. 5, Surrey’s new city council voted unanimously to ‘cancel’ the light rail project and instead, extend SkyTrain to Langley. See more >

3. Arson destroys vehicle, damages building downtown Chilliwack

A deliberately set fire destroyed a vehicle and damaged a commercial building downtown Chilliwack in the early hours Tuesday. See more >

4. The best new ice cream coming your way: water buffalo gelato

The Langley-based supplier of water buffalo milk to a Vancouver gelato maker says when they first went into business together, it was mostly about the taste. See more >

5. Maple Ridge residents surprised by flooding

A few days of rain last week put water into basements and garages and stranded salmon in a field along the Alouette River in Maple Ridge, with one resident wondering what will happen there’s a real storm. See more >

