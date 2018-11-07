5 to start your day

SkyTrain woes in Langley, an Abbotsford police officer’s memory honoured and more

1. Memorial ceremony honours fallen Abbotsford Police officer

Const. John Davidson was killed in a shootout one year ago. See more >

2. Langley councillor fears funding will limit SkyTrain expansion to Fleetwood

On Nov. 5, Surrey’s new city council voted unanimously to ‘cancel’ the light rail project and instead, extend SkyTrain to Langley. See more >

3. Arson destroys vehicle, damages building downtown Chilliwack

A deliberately set fire destroyed a vehicle and damaged a commercial building downtown Chilliwack in the early hours Tuesday. See more >

4. The best new ice cream coming your way: water buffalo gelato

The Langley-based supplier of water buffalo milk to a Vancouver gelato maker says when they first went into business together, it was mostly about the taste. See more >

5. Maple Ridge residents surprised by flooding

A few days of rain last week put water into basements and garages and stranded salmon in a field along the Alouette River in Maple Ridge, with one resident wondering what will happen there’s a real storm. See more >

Just Posted

U.S. passenger-train-stop enthusiasts turn north

‘I would ask your premier, really politely,’ says Blaine rail-stop advocate

Songs about soldiers from Surrey musician, for Remembrance Day

Pat Chessell’s new ‘The Minstrel Boy’ collection raises money for veterans’ charities

Surrey-based Joseph Richard Group ‘Sleep Out’ raises $150K for youth homelessness

Roughly 165 people spent the night sleeping in a South Surrey parking lot

Newton restaurateur and BIA boss wins Surrey Business Person of the Year award

Winners in seven categories announced Tuesday at Surrey Board of Trade-hosted gala

Langley councillor fears funding will limit SkyTrain expansion to Fleetwood

On Nov. 5, Surrey’s new city council voted unanimously to ‘cancel’ the light rail project and instead, extend SkyTrain to Langley

Just keep swimming: Salmon head across flooded highway to spawn

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming as they head upstream to spawn.

Canadians tuning out real CRA agents because of CRA phone scammers

The CRA and the RCMP hosted briefing in Ottawa as they try to crack down on call centres loaded with fraudsters who phone Canadians

First World War letters put a human face on the war that shaped us as a nation

The First World War saw about 75 million letters exchanged between the front lines and the 650,000 men serving in battle

UBC professor examines consumer conflict between Hong Kong and China

UBC professor Annamma Joy teaches in Kelowna

Bystanders play hero as police warn alcohol and water don’t mix

Woman saved after falling off a dock in Ucluelet

Experts believe emotional abuse is a major issue in Canadian sports

In a study of 3,760 Canadian coaches, 78 per cent reported witnessing emotional abuse

Government invests nearly $22M in northern B.C. port

Three projects will benefit to improve trade through the north west trade corridor

Is a pet dog good for your baby? UBC looks to find out

Researchers think that having Fido around might just be a good thing

