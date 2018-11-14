5 to start your day

Letters reveal mental state of Surrey mom charged in daughter’s death, B.C. man wanted for alleged ‘serious domestic assault’ in Alberta and more

Lisa Batstone (inset) is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her daughter Teagan.

1. Letters shed light on state of mind of mother accused of daughter’s murder

Lisa Batstone is charged with second-degree murder in connection with her eight-year-old daughter’s death. See more >

2. B.C. man wanted for alleged ‘serious domestic assault’ in Alberta

In a Tuesday news release, police said that Sterling Miles Booker, 41, is wanted on a charge of criminal harassment and is currently charged with breaking and entering and causing bodily harm. See more >

3. Court denies bid to overturn Langley City election

Last-place Langley City mayoral candidate Serena Oh’s attempt to overturn the results of last month’s elections have been denied by the B.C. Supreme Court. See more >

4. Surrey councillor Laurie Guerra resigns as AutismBC director amid SOGI controversy

The SOGI program, according to sogieducation.org, “aims to make schools inclusive and safe for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities” and “equips educators of all backgrounds and experiences with tools and resources for supporting marginalized LGBTQ students and for creating safer and more inclusive school environments for all students.” See more >

5. Most fatal overdose victims did not have recent police contact: Stats Canada

Since 2016, illicit drug overdoses have killed 8,000 people across the country and B.C. is home to the highest number of people dying of illicit drug overdoses over the last eight years. See more >

