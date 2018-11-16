5 to start your day

BC Hydro says outages have tripled in the last five years, two men charged after alleged butter thefts and more

Here’s the top stories from around the Lower Mainland this Friday, Nov. 16:

1. Harsh storms have nearly tripled power outages in last five years, BC Hydro says

In B.C., falling trees and branches are the main cause of power outages, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of all outages. See more >

2. Metro Vancouver mayors cancel Surrey LRT in favour of SkyTrain

Light rail in Surrey is officially dead on arrival, after a vote by Metro Vancouver mayors in favour of SkyTrain at their first post-election gathering. See more >

3. 2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

“Things like cheese, meat and baby formula can easily be sold on the black market,” Coquitlam Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said. See more >

4. Friends describe murder victim as ‘most caring guy we knew’

Jagvir Malhi – whose friends called him by his nickname, “Juggy” – was a second-year criminology student at University of the Fraser Valley who wanted to be a corrections officer. He is the latest victim of a homicide in Abbotsford. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: Winter-ready coats

Winter is here, whether we are ready for it or not, and this episode Kim XO Applet has our backs by making sure we are warm and stylish this season. See more >

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Just Posted

South Surrey native wins ‘Oscars of hairdressing’ award

Simon James named Contessa 2019 Texture Hairstylist of the Year

Environment, finance top of mind for new Surrey Councillor Steven Pettigrew

Unexpected advocacy led to political mentorship, says first-term councillor

Noted fiddlers bring kids to Surrey stage for ‘A Celtic Family Christmas’ concert

Bell theatre date for Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy as they reunite for 23-city tour of Canada

Surrey/White Rock MLAs criticize, defend referendum on ‘most important question’

NDP MLA says ‘fear-mongering’ unwarranted; Liberals ‘frustrated’ by process

Surrey-based business donates $1M to hospital’s children centre improvements

Surrey Hospital Foundation kicks off campaign for ‘transformation’ of children’s centre

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

California wildfire death toll hits 63

Sheriff says hundreds still missing in nation’s deadliest wildfire

Harsh storms have nearly tripled power outages in last five years, BC Hydro says

More frequent and severe storms have damaged Hydro’s electrical systems since 2013

Trudeau to meet key Pacific trade partners at APEC leaders’ summit

Canada became one of the first six countries to ratify the CPTPP

Judge orders White House to return press pass to CNN’s Acosta

U.S. District Court Judge will decide on White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta

WikiLeaks chief could see charges, US court filing suggests

Charges against Julian Assange could help illuminate the question of whether Russia co-ordinated with the Trump campaign

Federal MPs denounce controversial Facebook post targeting Sajjan

Okanagan Conservatives apologize for controversial Facebook post

Canada has enough pipelines to get the moon

Pipelines totalling 840,000 kilometres run across Canada

Migrants streaming into Tijuana, but now face long stay

U.S. border inspectors are processing about 100 asylum claims a day at the main border crossing with San Diego

Most Read

l -->