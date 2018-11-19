The B.C. government is asking for any information on money laundering. (Black Press Media files)

5 to start your day

B.C. cracks down on ‘dirty money,’ homicide detectives investigate Maple Ridge death and more

1. B.C. asking for tips on ‘dirty money’ in horse racing, real estate, luxury cars

In a Sunday afternoon press release, the province said the portal was launched following the Peter German report released in June on on anti-money laundering in Lower Mainland casinos.

The 247-page report found that a ‘collective’ system failure allowed money laundering to flourish in the region’s casinos. See more >

2. Homicide investigators descend after body found in Maple Ridge

Several men wearing Hells Angels insignia arrived on scene, crossing the police tape to talk to investigators. See more >

3. Controversy erupts over Japanese flag in Langley classroom

Grade 9 student B.J. Moon said the teacher declined to move the flag and told them that other “Asian-descendant” students in the school might find it “disrespectful.” See more >

4. 1st Indigenous woman to start Canadian airline looks to B.C.’s remote regions

Having flown for 15 years, Teara Fraser is one of just six per cent of female pilots who exist in Canada.

But this year, Fraser, who’s Metis, reached a new milestone as the first-ever Indigenous woman in Canada to start an airline from scratch. See more >

5. Mountie left with ‘significant’ injuries after driver attempts to flee traffic stop

Richmond RCMP are looking for a dark coloured, late model Mercedes Benz four-door with tinted windows and a dark interior, as well as abrasion damage on the driver’s side and a possible crack on the windshield. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

Just Posted

Fire destroys home in Surrey

Crews called at 3 a.m. Sunday for a residential house fire on the 12000-block of 100 Avenue

Alzheimer’s Society launches helpline

Toll-free phone line available for people with dementia and their caretakers

Art show to be held at White Rock’s Jan’s on the Beach

Art to be displayed until the end of December

Earl Marriott Secondary to host fashion show fundraiser

Funds to support dry grad event

New detox centre opens in South Surrey

WhiteRock EHN opened in response to opioid crisis

1st Indigenous woman to start Canadian airline looks to B.C.’s remote regions

Teara Fraser is the first Indigenous woman in Canada to start her own airline, called Iskwew Air

UPDATE: Death of 38-year-old Fernie man at B.C. coal mine under investigation

Vehicle collision occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning

Breathing polluted air during pregnancy may increase odds of baby having autism: SFU study

Study looked at nearly all births in Metro Vancouver between 2004 and 2009

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

5 to start your day

B.C. cracks down on ‘dirty money,’ homicide detectives investigate Maple Ridge death and more

Bankruptcies in British Columbia on the rise

Consumer bankruptcies climbed by 6. 1 per cent in August 2018 from the same month last year.

22 public toilets in Victoria: 136 people currently peeing

World Toilet Day floats some serious health issues

Calgary Stampeders back to Grey Cup with 22-14 win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Calgary was favoured to win the 2017 and 2016 Grey Cups, but lost to the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks respectively.

‘A giant step forward’: new $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond to enter circulation

A new $10 banknote featuring Viola Desmond’s portrait will go into circulation, just over 72 years after she was ousted from the whites-only section of a movie theatre in New Glasgow, N.S.

Most Read

l -->