5 to start your day

Chad Wilson, right, was a full-patch Hells Angels member found dead in Maple Ridge Sunday. (Facebook)

Police try to thwart retaliation after Hells Angels member killed, criminal investigation at B.C. legislature and more

1. Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead in Maple Ridge

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl. Frank Jang confirmed Tuesday that Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a “targeted” homicide when he was found face-down under the Golden Ears Bridge on Sunday. See more >

2. B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Alan Mullen, a political advisor to Speaker Darryl Plecas, said there is an ongoing RCMP criminal investigation that Craig James and Gary Lenz were informed about while the motion was being presented in the legislature. See more >

3. Two years jail for Chilliwack man caught with six handguns threaded for silencers

Members of Iqbal Singh Sidhu’s family were in court for the sentencing hearing into the two-year-old case, some wiping tears away as the prison term was announced. See more >

4. Murder victim Jagvir Malhi was not involved in gangs, says IHIT

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has confirmed that Jagvir Malhi, who died Nov. 12 after being gunned down in Abbotsford, was not involved in gangs or criminal activity but knew people who were. See more >

5. Fraser Valley Bald eagle festival explodes in popularity, draws thousands to Mission, Harrison Mills

“We do have people come from as far as Germany, the UK and all over Canada and the States [and] some from Australia,” president Jo-Ann Chadwick said, adding that most foreigners come out regardless of weather. It’s the British Columbians that plan their trips around the sun. See more >

Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation hits $10-million goal

New 200-bed residential facility now fully funded, officials announce

Police renew call to ID suspect who pushed Surrey man into traffic near PNE

VPD haven’t received enough tips in the months since

Free hospital parking a non-starter in White Rock

City considering task force to look at parking generally – Walker

New Surrey councillor is a newer dad

Mandeep Nagra’s son Kabar was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital, four days after the civic election

Surrey-based winners in latest STORYHIVE ‘music video edition’ contest

$10,000 grants for Destineak and Dani Le Rose

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Postal strike affects charities at critical fundraising time

Canadian fundraising professionals and charities join call for fast resolution

$90,000 pen from space created by B.C man

The Space pen is made from a meteorite

B.C. woman fined $2,300 for clocking 215 km/hr in Alberta

It’s the highest fine Alberta police have issued

Watchdog calls for probe into police board spending on former Victoria police chief

Police Complaint Commissioner says accountable and transparent review is in public interest

South Korean named Interpol president in blow to Russia

South Korea’s Kim Jong Yang was elected as Interpol’s president edging out a longtime veteran of Russia’s security services.

E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce sickens 18 people in Ontario, Quebec

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it’s working with U.S. authorities to determine the source of the romaine lettuce those who got ill were exposed to.

Trump defies calls to punish crown prince for writer’s death

The U.S. earlier sanctioned 17 Saudi officials suspected of being responsible for or complicit in the Oct. 2 killing, but members of Congress have called for harsher actions, including cancelling arms sales.

