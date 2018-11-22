5 to start your day

B.C. man charged in historical sex crimes case involving young girl, B.C. sees biggest spike in homicides across Canada and more

Kevin Alexander Roberts, 46, was arrested in Vancouver on Monday on a slew of sex-related charges. (Vancouver Police Department)

1. B.C. man charged in historical sex crimes case involving young girl

A Prince George man is facing multiple charges in connection to a series of alleged historical sexual offences against a young girl in Vancouver and Prince George. Police said Kevin Alexander Roberts, 46, was driving through Chilliwack for work on Monday when he was arrested, after the alleged victim, now an adult, came forward. See more >

2. South Surrey child Holocaust survivor ‘just cannot forget what happened’

As the years pass, Alex Buckman is finding it harder and harder to speak about the Holocaust. The Belgium-born South Surrey man was just 5½ years old when Nazi concentration camps were liberated in 1945. See more >

South Surrey resident Alex Buckman speaks to Earl Marriott Secondary French immersion students Tuesday morning, as one of two child survivors featured during a bilingual Holocaust symposium at the high school. (Tracy Holmes/Peace Arch News)

3. B.C. sees biggest spike in homicides across Canada, at 34%

The figures, published Wednesday in a Statistics Canada report, say B.C. saw 118 homicides in 2017, up from 88 the year prior.

Just over two-thirds of the increase was attributed to gun violence, largely because of gangs. See more >

4. 10 years jail for B.C. man who killed girlfriend with hammer, burned her body

Deep in the throes of a multi-day crack cocaine binge two years ago, Ryan Jack Armstrong kept working at his day job as a carpenter.

Then, the unthinkable happened. See more >

Ryan Armstrong claimed in Chilliwack court to victim’s family the drug-addled crime was an accident. (Black Press Media)

5. Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada arrives in the Fraser Valley

The PPC is the creation of Maxime Bernier who lost the leadership of the federal Conservative Party to Andrew Scheer in May 2017 by a margin of 50.95 per cent to 49.05 per cent. He then fled the Conservatives calling the party “too intellectually and morally corrupt.” See more >

