Big turnout for Lower Mainland homeless pet clinic

Pets owned by the homeless and low-income got free vet checkups.

Langley’s first veterinary clinic for the pets of homeless and low-income locals saw a bigger turnout than organizers had expected.

The Sept. 30 event at the Gateway of Hope saw 40 animals treated by three vets, five vet technicians, and six volunteers, said Kristine Carrick, a board member of the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

“We were pleased that people in the community came with their pets to get care, but the response has certainly underscored the need,” Carrick said.

The event ran overtime so that the veterinarians could see as many pets as possible.

“Treatments ranged from basic vaccinations, flea and deworming, ear cleaning and nail trims to drawing blood for follow up lab work, and issuing prescriptions,” Carrick said.

A full 26 pets will need some follow-up care. Thanks to a special donation to LAPS last year, a program called Major’s Legacy Fund will provide the money to get those animals seen again for more care. The legacy fund was created in honour of a donor’s late pet dog, Major.

The clinic was organized through LAPS and the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation, which has held similar events around the community.

Paws executive director Kathy Powelson said that pets are just as vital to homeless and low income people, and deserve quality care. But veterinary care is often out of reach for many people, including those who live on the streets or pay cheque to pay cheque.

READ MORE: Free clinic caters to pets of homeless, low income people

 

Vets and vet technicians checked out 40 pets at a weekend clinic to serve animals owned by poor and homeless local residents.

Previous story
UPDATE: Abbotsford youth Varinderpal Gill ID’d as Mission homicide victim
Next story
B.C. pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines: judge

Just Posted

Former Cloverdale church elder charged with sexual assault

Brian Batke, 72, charged with one count of sexual assault, one count sexual exploitation

Surrey-North Delta Meals on Wheels loses annual funding grant

Registered charity delivers to about 100 clients in Surrey, North Delta

White Rock candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

Civic hopefuls asked to state top issues

White Rock incumbents defend record as challengers call for change

Council candidates address Chamber/BIA meeting

Pacific Inn Resort to undergo $25 million renovation

‘Pink Palace’ to turn into Doubletree by Hilton Hotel

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

Young Maple Ridge man dies playing recreational hockey

Noah Truslen, 22, passed away early Thursday.

1 dead after shooting in Chilliwack, homicide investigators deployed

Heavy police presence with witnesses reporting shots fired, one report of a man taken by ambulance

TransLink finalizes policy to keep bus drivers from driving high

Company says it won’t be doing saliva tests, but giving managers extra training

Lower Mainland council candidate defends online posts on Muslims, 9/11

Posts say Muslims must kill those who don’t convert and that the U.S. used nukes to bring down towers

Nine-year-old history teacher inspires action at B.C. school

Daughter of residential school survivor shares powerful message of resilience

‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing Indigenous women in B.C.

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

Three former youths in care ask TransLink to give teens free rides

Having aged out of government, they say fines from childhood have ruined their independence

Most Read

l -->