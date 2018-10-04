Big turnout for Lower Mainland homeless pet clinic

Pets owned by the homeless and low-income got free vet checkups.

Langley’s first veterinary clinic for the pets of homeless and low-income locals saw a bigger turnout than organizers had expected.

The Sept. 30 event at the Gateway of Hope saw 40 animals treated by three vets, five vet technicians, and six volunteers, said Kristine Carrick, a board member of the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

“We were pleased that people in the community came with their pets to get care, but the response has certainly underscored the need,” Carrick said.

The event ran overtime so that the veterinarians could see as many pets as possible.

“Treatments ranged from basic vaccinations, flea and deworming, ear cleaning and nail trims to drawing blood for follow up lab work, and issuing prescriptions,” Carrick said.

A full 26 pets will need some follow-up care. Thanks to a special donation to LAPS last year, a program called Major’s Legacy Fund will provide the money to get those animals seen again for more care. The legacy fund was created in honour of a donor’s late pet dog, Major.

The clinic was organized through LAPS and the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation, which has held similar events around the community.

Paws executive director Kathy Powelson said that pets are just as vital to homeless and low income people, and deserve quality care. But veterinary care is often out of reach for many people, including those who live on the streets or pay cheque to pay cheque.

