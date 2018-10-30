Black Press Media newsrooms win big at Webster Awards

Special ‘Fire Fight’ supplement wins award for Community Reporting

Reporters from the 100 Mile Free Press and the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal have won the 2018 Jack Webster Award for Community Reporting for the special supplement “Fire Fight”, about the 2017 wildfires in the Interior of British Columbia.

Max Winkelman and Tara Sprickerhoff of the 100 Mile Free Press, and Barbara Roden of the Journal, received the award at a ceremony in Vancouver on Oct. 29. The Webster Awards are given annually in honour of legendary B.C. journalist Jack Webster, to the best in British Columbia journalism in a variety of categories.

The Community Reporting award recognizes a journalist or a team of journalists from small or targeted-market news organizations – representing distinct geographic, cultural, or demographic communities – whose work exemplifies enterprise, innovation, and excellence in shining a light on significant issues in their communities.

The 100 Mile Free Press and the Journal were competing against two other nominees: Elizabeth Nolan (Gulf Islands Driftwood), for “Dying with Dignity”, and Keri Coles (Oak Bay News) for “92-year-old WWII veteran united with family of fallen soldier after decades-long search”.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

Just Posted

Surrey crews on scene of possible ammonia leak in Cloverdale

Police say everyone in the building has been evacuated and secured, but streets have not been closed in the area

New fee introduced for White Rock annual parking permits

Formerly free, with a limit of four per residence, permits will now cost $12 each per year

Businesses ready to work with new councils

Chamber and BIA executive directors stress need for regular communication

Government red tape choking Surrey businesses, survey indicates

About 1,500, or 25 per cent of 6,000 of Surrey Board of Trade’s business contacts, respond to survey

More extreme weather beds for homeless wanted in North Surrey, Newton

B.C.’s extreme weather program launches Nov. 1, with temporary beds called to open when weather worsens

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

Dead cat found Zap-strapped sparks B.C. SPCA investigation

The cat was found in Cook Park

B.C. aims to limit donations on MLA recall campaigns

Two MLAs, David Eby and Rich Coleman, currently face recall petitions in their ridings

Reckless driving penalties in B.C. to rise by 20% on Nov. 1

Attorney General David Eby says fees will help lower premiums for safe drivers

Calgary city council to vote on killing bid for 2026 Winter Games

Referendum on the issue was schedule for Wednesday

With so many Irish immigrants, B.C. now home to 2nd Irish consulate

The space at The World Trade Center at Canada Place is being shared with Germany’s consulate

Man arrested after woman car-jacked in Lower Mainland

Man seen lying on the ground, handcuffed.

Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

The Prime Minister is expected to personally exonerate the chiefs in a visit near Williams Lake

‘I want to leave’: Vancouver Whitecaps captain Waston looking for new home

Waston joined the Whitecaps in 2014 and became captain before the 2017 MLS season

Most Read

l -->