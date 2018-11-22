Heritage Surrey to host vintage holiday events this season

(surrey.ca) Have yourself a very vintage Christmas by visiting any of Heritage Surrey’s planned holiday events.

Looking for an old-fashioned Christmas?

Come down to the Historic Stewart Farm in South Surrey to escape the holiday stress and enjoy a heritage Christmas atmosphere. Sit by the Victorian-decorated Christmas tree with tasty treats warmed on the wood-burning stove, take in live music and make crafts to take home with you.

The free event will take place Saturday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the farm, located at 13723 Crescent Rd.

New this year to the annual event is a chance to take photos with Old Saint Nick himself. He will be posing for pictures in the barn from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Make sure to arrive early in order to make sure you get a rustic, authentic Christmas photo.

A second heritage holiday event will take place later in the month at the newly expanded Museum of Surrey.

A Very Vintage Christmas celebration will happen on Saturday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The free event will bring you back to a 1950s-era holiday season, complete with nostalgic games and complimentary hot chocolate.

Families are invited to make their own vintage Christmas decoration, visit with Santa Claus, or snap a family picture at the retro selfie station.

Or, if you’re looking to get crafty, you can join others at the Museum of Surrey at a series of Sunday afternoon crafting sessions.

Creatives of any age can make stocking stuffers, ornaments and more. Drop-in times are from 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. Admission to Merry Makers craft sessions is by donation.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17717 56A Ave. For more information, call 604-592-6956.



