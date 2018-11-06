Twitter

Justin Timberlake postpones Vancouver concerts

Bruised vocal chords is the reason JT has put his concert off until Feb.

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake is postponing two concerts in Vancouver due to bruised vocal chords.

Promoter Live Nation says on Twitter the concerts will no longer take place on Thursday and Friday.

RELATED: Drake alleges racial profiling at B.C. casino

The promoter says instead Timberlake will bring his “Man of the Woods” tour to Rogers Arena on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.

Timberlake also recently postponed concerts in Edmonton for the same reason.

Rather than performing Sunday and Monday, Timberlake is now set to play on Feb. 6 and 7.

He also had to delay concerts in New York last month, saying his vocal chords are “severely bruised.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Nov. 7 and beyond

Just Posted

Surrey Christmas Bureau begins registering families for holiday season

Toy Depot will open Nov. 28 and run until Dec. 22

Langley councillor fears funding will limit SkyTrain expansion to Fleetwood

On Nov. 5, Surrey’s new city council voted unanimously to ‘cancel’ the light rail project and instead, extend SkyTrain to Langley

New White Rock mayor promises ‘an open city hall’

Upbeat inaugural meeting of council receives cheers, applause

Suspicious people at the door prompts warning from Delta police

Police issued the warning after a pair of incidents in North Delta

Three men allegedly tied to Lower Mainland gang conflict arrested in Surrey

RCMP says three young men are facing charges, after a Surrey Gang Enforcement Team investigation

VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report

UPDATED: Bomb threat at B.C. courthouse

Courthouse evacuated while police cleared the building with K9 unit

Democrats show signs of strength in early results of U.S. midterm voting

Democrats leading in 15 of the 23 Republican-held seats they need to retake control of the House of Representatives

Tony Clement steps back from duties after sending explicit images

Clement says he sent the images to who he believed was a consenting female recipient

Justin Timberlake postpones Vancouver concerts

Bruised vocal chords is the reason JT has put his concert off until Feb.

Solving B.C. highway safety with speed limits not easy, UBC prof says

Engineering professor points to several factors in B.C., including weather and mountain roads

B.C. buffalo dairy farm ‘buffs up’ gelato

Treats made with milk from water buffalos are healthier, supplier says

Federal Trans Mountain pipeline purchase seen as ‘betrayal’ by many opponents: CSIS

The federal government announced in late May it would buy the pipeline and related components for $4.5 billion

Agricultural Land Reserve changes heading in right direction, say ag reps

Crackdown on fill contamination and monster homes on farmland among changes being lauded

Most Read

l -->