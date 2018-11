On Nov. 11, veterans will be able to ride for free on all bus services by presenting their military ID or record of service card

To mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, TransLink is releasing a set of limited-edition “Lest we forget” Compass Cards.

The cards will be available at 25 SkyTrain stations across the Lower Mainland, with 10 cents of each card being donated to the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Fund.

On Nov. 11, veterans will be able to ride for free on all bus services by presenting their military ID or record of service card.

