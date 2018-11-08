MPs need to consult women, social media companies about online behaviour: Cullen

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like

Veteran NDP MP Nathan Cullen says women and social media companies should be brought into a critical discussion about how parliamentarians conduct themselves online.

Cullen says many MPs insist that what they say and do on social media is personal, not part of their professional lives, but he says he doesn’t buy that.

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like, noting much of the discussion has focused on day-to-day interactions with other parliamentarians and staff.

Cullen’s comments come as the social-media activity of former cabinet minister and longtime MP Tony Clement is under scrutiny in Ottawa. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer kicked Clement out of the party caucus yesterday after revelations that he’d shared sexually explicit images with someone who later tried to extort him for money.

Clement issued a statement today apologizing to anyone who felt he crossed “online boundaries” in a way that made them feel uncomfortable, without his knowing.

He says he engaged in inappropriate exchanges during a time of “personal difficulty and weakness,” his actions crossed lines that he shouldn’t have crossed, and he engaged in acts of infidelity.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
McClintic back in prison after time in healing lodge, Tori Stafford’s father says

Just Posted

South Surrey cannabis startup faces ‘discrimination’ from Facebook, Kickstarter

Justin Lloyd’s product, ‘The Edibles Kit’ was suspended from Kickstarter after securing $10,000

Surrey school district ‘restructuring’ superintendents department

New assistant superintendent role to be filled next year: district

Compassion for Delta police officer following addiction struggle

Retired judge says officer shouldn’t lose job even though he falsified opioid prescriptions

Disney tunes, metal fusion and more at Surrey’s WestCoast Big Band Festival

Mostly free concerts in fourth annual event, to feature 16 bands at a church in Fleetwood

Surrey residents face 11 charges in alleged mail theft

Joint Coquitlam RCMP, Canada Post investigation leads to arrests

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

UPDATE: Golden Ears Park will still have first come, first serve camping

BC Parks backs off 100 per cent reservable sites after public outcry

Two-sailing wait for Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen ferry

5 p.m. and 7 p.m. ferries full, 9 p.m. almost full

Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Kane Kosolowsky died of gunshot wounds after being found in the parkade east of Edmonton, police said

Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in Canada

B.C. man says his hate dissolved 16 years ago but his 1990s beliefs may have caught up to him

Good-looking servers influence how food tastes – for better and worse: B.C. study

Men were more likely to be influenced by an attractive server, new research says

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Hopley was convicted in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Sparwood boy

B.C. union celebrates end of senior care ’contract flipping’

Adrian Dix says stability is key to increasing care standards

Potter’s Nursery opens annual Christmas store in Cloverdale

Nursery claims to have ‘Western Canada’s largest’ Christmas store

Most Read

l -->