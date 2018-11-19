‘N’ driver clocked going 51 km/hr over the speed limit

Port Moody police say the car was sent to the impound lot

A Port Moody police officer is very excited after pulling over a speeding novice driver. (Port Moody Police Department)

A novice driver won’t be out on the roads much after Port Moody police clocked a car doing 101 km/hr during rush hour last week.

On Twitter Monday morning, police said the driver was going 51 kilometres over the speed limit and “darting in and out of rush-hour traffic.”

Officers impounded the car and gave the driver a “huge fine.”

Driving more than 40 kilometres over the limit gets you a $368 fine and three penalty points on your driving record.

